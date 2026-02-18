Monaco Vs PSG, UEFA Champions League Playoff: Desire Doue Inspires Holders To First Leg Win Against 10-Man Rivals
Substitute Desire Doue hit a brace to help holders Paris Saint-Germain beat AS Monaco in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 playoff tie at Stade Louis-II on Tuesday night. Folarin Balogun scored twice inside the first 18 minutes to put the Principality side 2-0 ahead against the fellow Ligue 1 outfit, but the introduction of Doue in the 27th minute (for injured Ousmane Dembele) proved decisive as the defending champions sealed a 3-2 win. Doue made it 1-2 in the 29th, then Achraf Hakimi levelled four minutes before half-time. Aleksandr Golovin was sent off for a second booking, this time for a challenge on Vitinha, who had earlier missed a penalty kick. Doue completed the fightback in the 67th minute with his second strike of the night. The return leg in Paris is scheduled for February 26 (early morning India time).
