Monaco Vs PSG, UEFA Champions League Playoff: Desire Doue Inspires Holders To First Leg Win Against 10-Man Rivals

Substitute Desire Doue hit a brace to help holders Paris Saint-Germain beat AS Monaco in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 playoff tie at Stade Louis-II on Tuesday night. Folarin Balogun scored twice inside the first 18 minutes to put the Principality side 2-0 ahead against the fellow Ligue 1 outfit, but the introduction of Doue in the 27th minute (for injured Ousmane Dembele) proved decisive as the defending champions sealed a 3-2 win. Doue made it 1-2 in the 29th, then Achraf Hakimi levelled four minutes before half-time. Aleksandr Golovin was sent off for a second booking, this time for a challenge on Vitinha, who had earlier missed a penalty kick. Doue completed the fightback in the 67th minute with his second strike of the night. The return leg in Paris is scheduled for February 26 (early morning India time).

Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League Playoff-
PSG players celebrate at the end of the first-leg of the Champions League playoff soccer match between Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain in Monaco. | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni
Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League Playoff-Desire Doue
PSG's Desire Doue, second left, scores his side's third goal during the first-leg of the Champions League playoff soccer match between Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain in Monaco. | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni
Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League Playoff-Achraf Hakimi
PSG's Achraf Hakimi, center, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the first-leg of the Champions League playoff soccer match between Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain in Monaco. | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni
Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League Playoff-PSGs Nuno Mendes
PSG's Nuno Mendes, center, and Monaco's Wout Faes challenge for the ball during the first-leg of the Champions League playoff soccer match between Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain in Monaco. | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni
Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League Playoff-PSGs Desire Doue
PSG's Desire Doue, right, celebrates with PSG's Bradley Barcola after scoring his side's opening goal during the first-leg of the Champions League playoff soccer match between Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain in Monaco. | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni
Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League Playoff-Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, left, and Monaco's Wout Faes challenge for the ball during the first-leg of the Champions League playoff soccer match between Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain in Monaco. | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni
Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League Playoff-Folarin Balogun
Monaco's Folarin Balogun celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the first-leg of the Champions League playoff soccer match between Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain in Monaco. | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni
Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League Playoff-Folarin Balogun
Monaco's Folarin Balogun celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the first-leg of the Champions League playoff soccer match between Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain in Monaco. | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni
Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League Playoff-Monacos Wout Faes
Monaco's Wout Faes, left, tries to block a shot from PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia during the first-leg of the Champions League playoff soccer match between Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain in Monaco. | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni
Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League Playoff-Folarin Balogun
Monaco's Folarin Balogun celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the first-leg of the Champions League playoff soccer match between Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain in Monaco. | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni
Monaco vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League Playoff-Folarin Balogun
Monaco's Folarin Balogun, second right, scores the opening goal during the first-leg of the Champions League playoff soccer match between Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain in Monaco. | Photo: AP/Philippe Magoni
