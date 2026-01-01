Paris Saint-Germain Vs Paris FC Live Score, Ligue 1: PSG Enter Favourites Against PFC In Parisian Derby

Paris Saint-Germain Vs Paris FC Live Score, Ligue 1: Follow the live score and play-by-play updates of matchday 17 of the Ligue 1 between PSG and Paris FC at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, January 4, 2025

Updated on:
Paris Saint-Germain Vs Paris FC Live Score
PSG will lock horns with Paris FC in matchday 17 of Ligue 1 at the Parc Des Princes in France on Sunday, January 4. PSG official
Paris Saint-Germain Vs Paris FC Live Score, Ligue 1: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of matchday 17 of the Ligue 1 2025-26. Paris Sain-Germain will be up against the Paris FC in a much awaited Parisian Derby at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on Sunday, January 4. PSG are currently sitting firm at the 2nd spot in the points table with 36 points, while the visitors are at the 14th spot in the standing with 16 points in 16 matches. After losing to Monaco by 1-0, PSG have made a strong comeback by winning three and drawing 2 out of their next five games and will enter as favourites against PFC in their first game of 2026. Follow the live score and play-by-play updates updates of the game here.
LIVE UPDATES

Paris Saint-Germain Vs Paris FC Live Score, Ligue 1: Kick Off

The referee's whistle gets the ball rolling at the Parc des Princes Stadium. Both the teams will be desperate to take lead in the premium showdown as early as possible.

Paris Saint-Germain Vs Paris FC Live Score, Ligue 1: Preview

PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final soccer match between Flamengo and Paris Saint-Germain in Doha, Qatar. - | Photo: AP/Hussein Sayed
PSG Vs Paris FC Preview, Ligue 1 2025-26: Capital City Derby History, Key Absentees - All You Need To Know

BY Associated Press

Paris Saint-Germain Vs Paris FC Live Score, Ligue 1: Starting XIs

Paris Saint-Germain Vs Paris FC Live Score, Ligue 1: H2H

Total matches: 19

PSG won: 13

Paris FC won: 8

Draws: 6

Paris Saint-Germain Vs Paris FC Live Score, Ligue 1: Match Details

Match: Paris Saint-Germain Vs Paris FC

Venue: Parc des Princes Stadium, Paris

Time: 1:15am IST

Paris Saint-Germain Vs Paris FC Live Score, Ligue 1: Welcome!

Hello football fans! Welcome to the live coverage of matchday 17 of the Ligue 1 2025-26 between PSG and Paris FC. Stay tuned with us for the live score and updates of the match.

Published At:
