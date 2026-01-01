Paris Saint-Germain Vs Paris FC Live Score, Ligue 1: PSG Enter Favourites Against PFC In Parisian Derby

PSG will lock horns with Paris FC in matchday 17 of Ligue 1 at the Parc Des Princes in France on Sunday, January 4. PSG official

Paris Saint-Germain Vs Paris FC Live Score, Ligue 1: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of matchday 17 of the Ligue 1 2025-26. Paris Sain-Germain will be up against the Paris FC in a much awaited Parisian Derby at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on Sunday, January 4. PSG are currently sitting firm at the 2nd spot in the points table with 36 points, while the visitors are at the 14th spot in the standing with 16 points in 16 matches. After losing to Monaco by 1-0, PSG have made a strong comeback by winning three and drawing 2 out of their next five games and will enter as favourites against PFC in their first game of 2026. Follow the live score and play-by-play updates updates of the game here.

LIVE UPDATES

5 Jan 2026, 01:20:39 am IST Paris Saint-Germain Vs Paris FC Live Score, Ligue 1: Kick Off The referee's whistle gets the ball rolling at the Parc des Princes Stadium. Both the teams will be desperate to take lead in the premium showdown as early as possible.

5 Jan 2026, 12:39:55 am IST Paris Saint-Germain Vs Paris FC Live Score, Ligue 1: H2H Total matches: 19 PSG won: 13 Paris FC won: 8 Draws: 6

5 Jan 2026, 12:19:36 am IST Paris Saint-Germain Vs Paris FC Live Score, Ligue 1: Match Details Match: Paris Saint-Germain Vs Paris FC Venue: Parc des Princes Stadium, Paris Time: 1:15am IST