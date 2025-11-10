Neymar Clashes With Santos Coach After Substitution In Defeat To Flamengo – Video

Neymar confronted coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda and referee Savio Pereira Sampaio after Santos FC's defeat to Flamengo in the Brasileiro Serie A on Sunday

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Flamengo vs Santos Brasileiro Serie A 2025 Neymar substitution frustration video
Santos FC's Neymar Jr ahead of the Brasileiro Serie A match against Flamengo on November 9, 2025. | Photo: X/SantosFC
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Neymar clashed with coach Vojvoda after substitution during 3-2 loss

  • Accused referee Sampaio of arrogance following yellow card

  • Santos remain in Serie A relegation zone after the defeat

Neymar clashed with both his coach and the match referee following his substitution late in Santos FC's 3-2 defeat to Flamengo in the Brasileiro Serie A on Sunday, November 9. This public meltdown, captured on video, quickly went viral on social media, further impacting the Brazilian's standing with his fans.

The scene played out in the 85th minute, as Neymar visibly challenged head coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda as officials withdrew him. As the Brazilian forward's number appeared, a bemused Neymar questioned Vojvoda directly, asking, "Are you going to take me out?" He then reportedly headed directly to the dressing room rather than the team bench.

Post-Match Accusations Against Referee

Neymar also accused match referee Savio Pereira Sampaio of being "arrogant" during his post-match media duties. The trouble began in the 36th minute when Neymar received a yellow card moments before Flamengo scored their opening goal from a corner.

The former Barcelona striker lambasted the referee, saying, "Besides being bad, with all due respect, he's arrogant." He questioned the booking's legitimacy, telling post-match media, "In my opinion, it was a foul… the refereeing in Brazil has been making serious errors."

Santos' Relegation Battle

Flamengo took control early in the game, dominating possession and scoring three times before the 70th minute. Though Santos managed to pull back two goals after Neymar's exit, their resistance proved too little, too late.

Related Content
Related Content

The result leaves the historic club sitting 17th – inside the relegation zone – with just 33 points from their 33 matches in Brazil's Serie A. Five more rounds of league football remain.

With Neymar's contract set to expire on 30 June, the club has not yet confirmed a renewal, especially with relegation threatening. The Brazilian returned to his childhood club in January. In 15 league matches, Neymar has scored three goals, with six more goal contributions in the Campeonato Paulista.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. West Africa: Five Indian Nationals Abducted In Mali

  3. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  4. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  5. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site