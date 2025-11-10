Neymar Clashes With Santos Coach After Substitution In Defeat To Flamengo – Video

Neymar clashed with coach Vojvoda after substitution during 3-2 loss
Accused referee Sampaio of arrogance following yellow card
Santos remain in Serie A relegation zone after the defeat
Neymar clashed with both his coach and the match referee following his substitution late in Santos FC's 3-2 defeat to Flamengo in the Brasileiro Serie A on Sunday, November 9. This public meltdown, captured on video, quickly went viral on social media, further impacting the Brazilian's standing with his fans.
The scene played out in the 85th minute, as Neymar visibly challenged head coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda as officials withdrew him. As the Brazilian forward's number appeared, a bemused Neymar questioned Vojvoda directly, asking, "Are you going to take me out?" He then reportedly headed directly to the dressing room rather than the team bench.
Post-Match Accusations Against Referee
Neymar also accused match referee Savio Pereira Sampaio of being "arrogant" during his post-match media duties. The trouble began in the 36th minute when Neymar received a yellow card moments before Flamengo scored their opening goal from a corner.
The former Barcelona striker lambasted the referee, saying, "Besides being bad, with all due respect, he's arrogant." He questioned the booking's legitimacy, telling post-match media, "In my opinion, it was a foul… the refereeing in Brazil has been making serious errors."
Santos' Relegation Battle
Flamengo took control early in the game, dominating possession and scoring three times before the 70th minute. Though Santos managed to pull back two goals after Neymar's exit, their resistance proved too little, too late.
The result leaves the historic club sitting 17th – inside the relegation zone – with just 33 points from their 33 matches in Brazil's Serie A. Five more rounds of league football remain.
With Neymar's contract set to expire on 30 June, the club has not yet confirmed a renewal, especially with relegation threatening. The Brazilian returned to his childhood club in January. In 15 league matches, Neymar has scored three goals, with six more goal contributions in the Campeonato Paulista.