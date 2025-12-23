India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women 2nd T20I: Head-To-Head, ACA-VDCA Stadium Pitch Report, Visakhapatnam Weather Forecast

India face Sri Lanka in 2nd Women's T20I on December 23 in Visakhapatnam
Moderate temperatures during match time with dew coming into play under the lights
ACA-VDCA Stadium has low-scoring affairs, with chasing sides winning majority of the matches
India Women will aim to consolidate their dominance when they take on Sri Lanka Women in the second T20I of the five-match series at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on Tuesday, December 23.
The hosts currently lead the series 1-0 following a commanding eight-wicket win in the opener. The Women in Blue produced a clinical performance, chasing down 122 in just 14.4 overs.
Earlier, India’s bowlers laid the foundation by restricting Sri Lanka to 121/6, with Deepti Sharma, Kranti Gaud and Sree Charani delivering disciplined spells to keep the scoring under control.
India’s chase was anchored by Jemimah Rodrigues, who played a match-winning knock of 69 not out off 44 balls, earning the Player of the Match award. The match also saw a landmark moment for Smriti Mandhana, who became the first Indian woman to cross 4,000 runs in T20Is.
India’s confidence is riding high after their ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 triumph, and this bilateral series is being viewed as a crucial stepping stone towards the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026.
Sri Lanka Women will be eager to bounce back after their opening defeat and restore parity in the series. While their bowling showed patches of promise, the visitors will be looking for greater consistency, particularly in the death overs.
Visakhapatnam Weather Forecast
Conditions at Visakhapatnam for the scheduled 7:00 PM IST start are expected to be warm, with temperatures hovering around 25°C. The evening is likely to feature hazy moonlight, with negligible chances of rain. Winds are forecast to blow from the east-southeast at around 9 km/h, while humidity levels are expected to exceed 70%. Dew could play a significant role during the second innings.
ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium Pitch Report
The Visakhapatnam pitch has offered a balanced contest in recent Women’s T20I matches. While batters have found value for shots, bowlers, especially in the second innings, have also enjoyed success. The highest Women’s T20I score at this venue is 151, with only one other total crossing the 130-run mark.
Out of the 14 Women’s T20Is played at the ground, 10 matches have been won by the chasing side, highlighting the importance of winning the toss, particularly under lights with dew in play.
IND-W Vs SL-W Head-To-Head In T20Is
Matches played: 27
India Women wins: 21
Sri Lanka Women wins: 5
No Results: 1
India have been dominant in the head-to-head advantages in recent times, losing just twice in the last decade.
IND-W Vs SL-W 2nd T20I: Squads
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Harleen Deol, Renuka Singh Thakur, G Kamalini, Sneh Rana.
Sri Lanka Women: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Kaushani Nuthyangana (wk), Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Kawya Kavindi, Shashini Gimhani, Malsha Shehani, Imesha Dulani, Rashmika Sewwandi, Nimesha Madushani.
The India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I will start from 7:00 PM IST.