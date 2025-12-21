India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st T20I: Jemimah Rodrigues Stars In Women In Blue's Emphatic 8-Wicket Win Over Lanka

Jemimah Rodrigues smashed 69* to take India home in 1st T20I against Sri Lanka
IND-W chased down 122-run target in 14.4 overs
India lead the five-match series by 1-0
India Women rout Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets with 32 balls to spare in the 1st T20I at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, December 21.
After being put in to bat first by India, Sri Lanka were restricted to just 121/6 by the Indian bowlers in 20 overs. The Indian bowlers were so on point with the ball today that, despite their shabby fielding, Lankan batters could also not open up throughout the innings and were confined to a sub-par score of 121. Vishmi Gunaratne was the highest scorer for SL, but she also consumed 43 balls for her 39.
Jemimah's Blitz Made Light Work Of Chase
Despite having a below-par chase at hand, Indian women didn't let their guard down and showed intent from the get-go. Despite losing the dangerous Shafali Verma (9) early, the duo of Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues carried on to stitch a quick 54-run stand for the 2nd wicket and took the fizz out of the target.
After Mandhana departed, Jemimah still kept going on with her sumptuous hitting and took India home along with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. Jemimah was adjudged as the Player of the Match for her blistering 69 not out off 44 balls. India now lead the five-match series by 1-0.
India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st T20I: Toss Update
India won the toss and elected to field first against Sri Lanka at Visakhapatnam.
India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st T20I: Playing XIs
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani
Sri Lanka Women: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Kavisha Dilhari, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Kawya Kavindi, Shashini Gimhani
