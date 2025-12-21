India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st T20I: Jemimah Rodrigues Stars In Women In Blue's Emphatic 8-Wicket Win Over Lanka

After being put in to bat first by India, Sri Lanka were restricted to just 121/6 by the Indian bowlers in 20 overs. The Indian bowlers were so on point with the ball today that, despite their shabby fielding, Lankan batters could also not open up throughout the innings and were confined to a sub-par score of 121. Vishmi Gunaratne was the highest scorer for SL, but she also consumed 43 balls for her 39.