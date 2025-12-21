India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st T20I: Jemimah Rodrigues Stars In Women In Blue's Emphatic 8-Wicket Win Over Lanka

Here is all you need to know about the 1st T20I final between India Women and Sri Lanka Women in Visakhapatnam: preview, toss update, playing XIs, squads and more

V
Vikas Patwal
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st T20I
Jemimah Rodrigues smashed a blistering 69* to take India women home in the 1st T20I against Sri Lanka women. Photo: X/Star Sports
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jemimah Rodrigues smashed 69* to take India home in 1st T20I against Sri Lanka

  • IND-W chased down 122-run target in 14.4 overs

  • India lead the five-match series by 1-0

India Women rout Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets with 32 balls to spare in the 1st T20I at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, December 21.

After being put in to bat first by India, Sri Lanka were restricted to just 121/6 by the Indian bowlers in 20 overs. The Indian bowlers were so on point with the ball today that, despite their shabby fielding, Lankan batters could also not open up throughout the innings and were confined to a sub-par score of 121. Vishmi Gunaratne was the highest scorer for SL, but she also consumed 43 balls for her 39.

Jemimah's Blitz Made Light Work Of Chase

Despite having a below-par chase at hand, Indian women didn't let their guard down and showed intent from the get-go. Despite losing the dangerous Shafali Verma (9) early, the duo of Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues carried on to stitch a quick 54-run stand for the 2nd wicket and took the fizz out of the target.

After Mandhana departed, Jemimah still kept going on with her sumptuous hitting and took India home along with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. Jemimah was adjudged as the Player of the Match for her blistering 69 not out off 44 balls. India now lead the five-match series by 1-0.

Related Content
Related Content

Check out the highlights and play-by-play of the 1st T20U between IND-W and SL-W.

India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st T20I: Toss Update

India won the toss and elected to field first against Sri Lanka at Visakhapatnam.

India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st T20I: Playing XIs

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani

Sri Lanka Women: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Kavisha Dilhari, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Kawya Kavindi, Shashini Gimhani

India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women, 1st T20I: Live Streaming

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 1st T20I will be telecasted on Star Sports network. You can also stream it live on the JioHotstar application and website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Deepti Sharma: Why Is India Women Cricketer Trending Today? Explained

  2. Pakistan Chief Selector Aaqib Javed Admits Replicating India's White-Ball Blueprint For Success

  3. Ashes 2025-26: Pat Cummins Hails Australia's Response To Setbacks Following Series Victory

  4. ‘Ashes Is Alive’: Australia’s Whitewash Title Defence Sparks Strong Social Media Reactions

  5. The Ashes 2025-26: England’s Bazball Gamble Falters As Australia Seal Ashes Whitewash

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  3. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  4. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What A Magazine Means To Me?

  2. Security Tightened at Indian Missions in Bangladesh’s Sylhet

  3. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

  4. Local Body Polls: From Kasaragod To Malappuram, A Decisive UDF Surge Reshapes North Kerala

  5. Maharashtra Municipal Poll Vote Counting Begins Today

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  4. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  5. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

World News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Violence Erupts Outside Indian Assistant High Commission In Bangladesh, Several Injured

  3. US Defence Bill Signed By Trump Highlights India, Quad And Indo-Pacific Strategy

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Who Was Sharif Osman Hadi And Why Has His Death Sparked Protests In Dhaka?

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm