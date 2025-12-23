Pat Cummins’ T20 World Cup 2026 Participation In Doubt: ‘Quite Grey At The Moment’

Australia face uncertainty over Pat Cummins’ involvement at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, with team management admitting his fitness status remains unclear following a carefully managed return during the Ashes

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Pat Cummins fitness update
Australia's Pat Cummins bats during play on day four of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide, Australia, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Head coach Andrew McDonald admitted Pat Cummins’ T20 World Cup 2026 availability is “quite grey”

  • Cummins made a limited Ashes return after a lumbar stress reaction but will play no further part

  • The T20 World Cup begins on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka

Australia captain Pat Cummins’ availability for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka remains uncertain, with team management admitting that clarity is still some distance away.

The fast bowler’s situation comes after a stop-start Ashes campaign against England. After missing the opening two Tests, Cummins returned for the third Test in Adelaide and made an immediate impact.

The Australian skipper claimed six wickets as Australia sealed the series 3-0. Despite the strong comeback, he will not take any further part in the series, having been dropped from the fourth Test squad, and his involvement in the upcoming global T20 event is also far from guaranteed.

Australia are currently led by Mitchell Marsh in T20Is, with Cummins continuing as captain in Tests and ODIs.

World Cup Call Remains Unclear

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald conceded that Cummins’ chances of featuring at the T20 World Cup are still uncertain. “Looking forward to the World Cup, whether he will be there or not, I can’t really say. It’s quite grey at the moment. We’re hopeful,” McDonald was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Related Content
Related Content

Cummins was diagnosed with a lumbar stress reaction during Australia’s tour of the West Indies in July. Following an extended rehabilitation phase, he was cleared for a carefully controlled return, which culminated in his appearance in the Adelaide Test.

“He’s pulled up fine. He won’t play any part in the rest of the series and that was a discussion that we had a long time out around his return,” McDonald said. “We were taking on some risk and people that reported on that would understand the risk associated with that rebuild. We’ve now won the series and that was the goal.”

Australia Prioritise Long-Term Fitness

With the Ashes already secured, Australia have chosen caution over further exposure. “So, to position him for further risk and jeopardise him long-term is not something that we want to do and Pat’s really comfortable with that,” McDonald added.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup begins on February 7, with matches scheduled across India and Sri Lanka, and the final set for March 8. Australia will open their campaign on February 11 against Ireland in Colombo.

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women Live Cricket Score, 2nd T20I: IND-W Enter Favourites Against SL-W In Visakhapatnam

  2. Virat Kohli Returns To Domestic 50-Over Cricket - All You Need To Know About Andhra Vs Delhi VHT Match

  3. Australia Vs England, 4th Ashes Test: Captain Cummins Rested By Aussies, Murphy Replaces Lyon

  4. Pat Cummins’ T20 World Cup 2026 Participation In Doubt: ‘Quite Grey At The Moment’

  5. India Women Vs Sri Lanka Women 2nd T20I: Head-To-Head, ACA-VDCA Stadium Pitch Report, Visakhapatnam Weather Forecast

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Next Gen ATP Finals: Learner Tien Beats Alexander Blockx To Lift Title

  2. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  3. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  4. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  5. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bihar Weekly Weather Forecast: Cold Wave Tightens Grip, Orange Alert Issued

  2. What A Magazine Means To Me?

  3. Omar Faces Backlash For Praising Centre’s Funding Support Amid J&K Economic Crises

  4. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

  5. Day In Pics: December 20, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Epstein Files, Including Trump Photo, Vanish From DOJ Website

  2. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  3. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  4. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  5. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

World News

  1. Bangladesh: NCP leader Motaleb Shikder Shot Days After Sharif Osman Hadi Killing

  2. Sikh Parade Disrupted In New Zealand; Leaders Call For Protection Of Religious Freedoms

  3. Saudi Arabia, Dubai Deport Thousands Of Pakistani Nationals Over Begging

  4. US Defence Bill Signed By Trump Highlights India, Quad And Indo-Pacific Strategy

  5. U.S. Airstrikes In Syria Kill Five Islamic State members, Monitor Says

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, December 23, 2025: Predictions for Leo, Scorpio, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. The Outlook Mirror: Chronicling The Stories India Lived

  3. Rahul Gandhi Alleges BJP Wants To Eliminate The Constitution

  4. Neymar Undergoes Minor Knee Surgery As FIFA World Cup 2026 Dream Continues

  5. Vijay Deverakonda's Blood-Soaked First Look From Rowdy Janardhana Out; Teaser Shows Violence And Action-Packed Scenes

  6. Lokah Director Reflects On The 'Unexpected' Success Of Kalyani Priyadarshan Starrer, Shares Update On Part 2

  7. Delhi Weather and AQI Update: Cold Wave Tightens Grip as Air Quality Turns ‘Severe’

  8. Mumbai: Deaf Woman’s 16-Year-Old Sexual Assault Complaint Leads To Arrest Of Serial Abuser