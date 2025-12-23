Pat Cummins’ T20 World Cup 2026 Participation In Doubt: ‘Quite Grey At The Moment’

Head coach Andrew McDonald admitted Pat Cummins’ T20 World Cup 2026 availability is “quite grey”
Cummins made a limited Ashes return after a lumbar stress reaction but will play no further part
The T20 World Cup begins on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka
Australia captain Pat Cummins’ availability for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka remains uncertain, with team management admitting that clarity is still some distance away.
The fast bowler’s situation comes after a stop-start Ashes campaign against England. After missing the opening two Tests, Cummins returned for the third Test in Adelaide and made an immediate impact.
The Australian skipper claimed six wickets as Australia sealed the series 3-0. Despite the strong comeback, he will not take any further part in the series, having been dropped from the fourth Test squad, and his involvement in the upcoming global T20 event is also far from guaranteed.
Australia are currently led by Mitchell Marsh in T20Is, with Cummins continuing as captain in Tests and ODIs.
World Cup Call Remains Unclear
Australia head coach Andrew McDonald conceded that Cummins’ chances of featuring at the T20 World Cup are still uncertain. “Looking forward to the World Cup, whether he will be there or not, I can’t really say. It’s quite grey at the moment. We’re hopeful,” McDonald was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.
Cummins was diagnosed with a lumbar stress reaction during Australia’s tour of the West Indies in July. Following an extended rehabilitation phase, he was cleared for a carefully controlled return, which culminated in his appearance in the Adelaide Test.
“He’s pulled up fine. He won’t play any part in the rest of the series and that was a discussion that we had a long time out around his return,” McDonald said. “We were taking on some risk and people that reported on that would understand the risk associated with that rebuild. We’ve now won the series and that was the goal.”
Australia Prioritise Long-Term Fitness
With the Ashes already secured, Australia have chosen caution over further exposure. “So, to position him for further risk and jeopardise him long-term is not something that we want to do and Pat’s really comfortable with that,” McDonald added.
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup begins on February 7, with matches scheduled across India and Sri Lanka, and the final set for March 8. Australia will open their campaign on February 11 against Ireland in Colombo.
(With PTI Inputs)