Neymar Jr Shows Off His Home As Brazilian Tells His Story In New YouTube Series

In the premiere episode, which runs for 20 minutes, Neymar Jr. shares behind-the-scenes moments of his routine and reveals emotions, challenges, and reflections on this stage of his career

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Neymar Jr
Neymar Jr. seen during the YouTube series production in Santos, Brazil on March 14, 2026. Photo: Diego Sanches / Red Bull Content Pool
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Brazilian ace opened doors of his home in a brand-new series on his official YouTube channel

  • For the first time, the player tells his own story from his perspective

  • Neymar Jr. shares behind-the-scenes moments of his routine and reveals emotions

Neymar Jr. opens the doors of his home in a brand-new series published on his official YouTube channel. The production premiered today with its first episode and will consist of six episodes in total.

The series begins by showing behind-the-scenes moments from a decisive period in his career, presenting details of his family life, his relationship with fans, and offering an inside and outside look at the athlete’s journey as he seeks to return to the Brazilian National Team after a long period marked by injuries.

For the first time, the player tells his own story from his perspective, focusing on his affectionate relationships with his wife, Bruna Biancardi, and his children, as well as details of his daily life as a footballer.

In the premiere episode, which runs for 20 minutes, Neymar Jr. shares behind-the-scenes moments of his routine and reveals emotions, challenges, and reflections on this stage of his career.

"I wanted to say so many things… But this will be good because I’ll be able to tell you some realities and truths about what I really think in the moment.”

Filmed over the course of 48 hours, the first episode begins at Neymar Jr.’s home and follows the player during a decisive period: from preparing for the classic match between Santos FC and Sport Club Corinthians Paulista to the announcement of the Brazilian National Team for the preparatory friendlies ahead of the World Cup.

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In a context of constant attention from the public and the press, the series shows how every match, every relationship with family and fans, every training session, and every decision has helped – and continues to help – shape who he is.

“Santos is the only city where I can drive alone, walk around by myself. I was practically raised here, so I know every corner of this city. I like it – it’s one of the moments when I feel most ‘normal,’ you know? Happy to have that time just for myself.”

The athlete played the full 90 minutes in the match against Corinthians and was involved in the play that led to one of the goals in the 1 - 1 draw. The following morning, when the Brazilian National Team line-up was announced, his name was not among those selected.

“The team line-up just came out, and I wasn’t called up. Of course I’m sad. I’ll always support the national team, and now it’s about continuing to work, improving in every aspect, and being ready if an opportunity comes.”

More than simply following an athlete’s routine during decisive days, the series offers a closer look at Neymar Jr.’s life and the mindset of one of the most recognised names in world football.

About Neymar Jr.

Neymar Jr. is a Brazilian professional footballer who plays for Santos FC and has previously played for FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Al Hilal. Known for his dribbling, creativity, and attacking play, he has become a global icon.

He is the all-time top scorer of the Brazilian national team and has won major titles, including the UEFA Champions League and a gold medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics.

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