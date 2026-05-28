Neymar To Miss FIFA World Cup 2026? Brazilian's Injury Set To Give Carlo Ancelotti Headache Two Weeks Before Event

O
Outlook Sports Desk
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Neymar missed Brazil's first training session at the Granja Comary football complex in Teresopolis in Rio de Janeiro in order to undergo tests, which further revealed the forward has suffered a grade-two calf injury

FIFA World Cup 2026 Neymar return condition Carlo Ancelotti comments
File photo of Brazilian football Neymar. | Photo: Instagram/neymarjr
Summary of this article

  • Neymar's participation at the FIFA WC 2026 is in doubt with fresh injury concern

  • The Brazilian forward has suffered a grade-two calf injury

  • He could miss the opening game for Brazil at the WC

Former Barcelona and PSG star Neymar is on the verge of making his fourth appearance at the FIFA World Cup after being named in the Brazil squad by Carlo Ancelotti, despite question marks around his fitness.

The 34-year-old's participation at the marquee event seems doubtful with two weeks left for the international football event that will be hosted by the United States alongside Mexico and Canada this summer.

Neymar missed Brazil's first training session at the Granja Comary football complex in Teresopolis in Rio de Janeiro in order to undergo tests, which further revealed the forward has suffered a grade-two calf injury.

“The expectation is that he will be sidelined from two to three weeks,” team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar told reporters.

Brazil plays Morocco on June 13 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to start a group that also includes Haiti and Scotland.

Brazil Squad For FIFA World Cup 2026

Neymar was selected for his fourth World Cup in a 26-man squad by coach Carlo Ancelotti despite not playing for the national team since October 2023 when he tore the cruciate ligament in his left knee in a World Cup qualifying game against Uruguay.

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A screen displays an image of Neymar after coach Carlo Ancelotti, left, included him in Brazil's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Rio de Janeiro. - | Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo
Neymar Junior called up by Carlo Ancelotti in Brazil's 26 member FIFA World Cup 2026 squad. - neymarjr/X
Neymar reacts after being substituted during the Brazilian Serie A match against Coritiba. - | Photo: Screenshot/Twitter
File photo of Brazilian football Neymar. - | Photo: Instagram/neymarjr

He has played just a few games this season for Santos since returning from Saudi Arabia on a free transfer from Al-Hilal.

FIFA’s World Cup rules allow Neymar to be replaced by a June 1 deadline for Ancelotti to submit his final squad, or up to one day before a team’s first game at the tournament.

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