FIFA World Cup 2026 Boost For Neymar: Carlo Ancelotti Sets Fitness Condition For Brazil Return

Summary of this article
Neymar told he could return to the Brazil squad for FIFA World Cup 2026 if he meets fitness standards
Carlo Ancelotti said the forward is “on the right path” after recovering from knee surgery
The 34‑year‑old is Brazil’s all‑time top scorer with 79 goals in 128 caps
Neymar has received a big boost for his hopes of making the Brazil team for the FIFA World Cup 2026, with Selecao head coach Carlo Ancelotti confirming that the legendary forward remains in contention, but only if he meets the fitness standards.
The possible return of Neymar to the national team has been a topic of discussion ahead of the expanded World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The 48-team competition will start on June 11.
Neymar hasn’t appeared for Brazil since playing against Uruguay in a World Cup qualifier in 2023. Injury issues have continued to hamper his time at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Al-Hilal, but he has enjoyed regular football since returning to Santos. This has led to Ancelotti keeping the door open for an international return open for the 34-year-old.
“Neymar is capable of coming back. I have said it several times, and it is very clear: I will only call up players who are physically ready," Ancelotti said. “After his knee injury (in December), Neymar has recovered well; he is scoring goals. He needs to keep moving in that direction and improve his fitness. He is on the right path."
Neymar’s Injury Concerns
Since undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee at the end of last year, Neymar missed the opening 10 matches for Santos. Despite his fitness issues, he has been in good form for the Peixe, scoring three goals and getting three assists in six games. All three goals came in four Brazilian Serie A matches.
Neymar is also Brazil’s all-time top scorer with 79 goals in 128 caps. Ancelotti acknowledged his importance for the five-time World Cup champions.
“Neymar is part of, and continues to be part of, the history of Brazilian football. He is very talented, and it is natural that people believe he can help us win the next World Cup,” Ancelotti said.
“Right now, he is being assessed by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), by myself, and he still has two months to show that he has the qualities needed to play in the next World Cup.”
Neymar will turn his attention to Santos’ upcoming Serie A match against Atletico Mineiro at Vila Belmiro this Saturday.
Why is Neymar still in contention for Brazil’s World Cup squad?
Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed Neymar remains in contention if he meets fitness standards, stressing only physically ready players will be called up.
When did Neymar last play for Brazil?
Neymar last appeared for Brazil in 2023 against Uruguay in a World Cup qualifier before injuries sidelined him.
What did Carlo Ancelotti say about Neymar?
Ancelotti said Neymar has recovered well from his knee injury, is scoring goals at Santos, and is “on the right path” but must continue improving his fitness.