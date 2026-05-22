Two Indian Climbers Die While Descending From Mount Everest Summit

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Outlook News Desk
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Extreme exhaustion in ‘death zone’: Officials said both climbers encountered severe exhaustion in Everest’s high-altitude “death zone”, despite rescue attempts by Sherpa guides and expedition teams.

Nepal Mount Everest climbers-
Mountaineers' and guides' tents are spread over at the base camp of Mount Everest, Nepal. | | Photo: AP/Pasang Rinzee Sherpa
Summary of this article

  • Two Indian climbers, Arun Kumar Tiwari and Sandeep Are, died while descending from Mount Everest after successfully reaching the summit during the ongoing climbing season in Nepal.

  • The incident came during one of Everest’s busiest climbing windows, with hundreds of climbers reportedly summiting from the Nepal side in recent days.

Two Indian climbers died while descending from the summit of Mount Everest after successfully completing their ascent, according to officials in Nepal.

The climbers were identified as Arun Kumar Tiwari and Sandeep Are. Both reportedly faced extreme exhaustion while returning from the peak in the high-altitude region known as the “death zone”, where oxygen levels are dangerously low.

Officials associated with Everest expeditions said rescue teams and Sherpa guides attempted to assist the climbers, but the efforts were unsuccessful. One of the climbers was reportedly brought down from the Balcony area to the South Col after showing signs of severe fatigue.

The deaths occurred during one of the busiest Everest climbing windows this year. Hundreds of mountaineers have scaled the peak from the Nepal side in recent days amid favourable weather conditions.

Mount Everest’s upper reaches, particularly above 8,000 metres, are considered among the most dangerous areas for climbers because of low oxygen levels, extreme weather and physical exhaustion during descent.

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(with PTI inputs)

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