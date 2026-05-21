Tulasi Reddy's Inspiring Journey - From Being A Foodie To Conquering Mount Everest

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PTI
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What began as a fitness journey transformed into a inspirational tale as Telangana's Tulasi Reddy successfully climbs to Mount Everest's summit

Tulasi Reddy Inspiring Journey
Telangana's Tulasi Reddy makes history as he successfully climbs to Mount Everest's summit. Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Telangana's Tulasi Reddy successfully climbs to Mount Everest's summit

  • Tulasi Reddy's journey started from getting fit to scaling the world's highest peak

  • He has also climbed Mount Elbrus (5,642 m), Aconcagua (6,961 m), Mount Kilimanjaro (5,895 m) and Kang Yatse (6,400 m)

For many, climbing Mount Everest is the ultimate adventure. But for Indian mountaineer Tulasi Reddy Palpunoori, it became a journey of resilience, discipline, transformation, and perseverance that inspired people.

Tulasi, from Bowrampet village near Hyderabad, has successfully summited Mount Everest after years of discipline, endurance training, and relentless preparation.

What makes Tulasi's story inspiring is how ordinarily it began. Once a foodie who simply wanted to get fit, he gradually transformed gym workouts and healthier living into a passion for endurance sports and mountaineering.

Over time, he completed multiple local runs, the demanding Ironman challenge, and several high-altitude expeditions across the world.

Along the way, Tulasi climbed several challenging mountains across the world, including Mount Elbrus (5,642 m), Aconcagua (6,961 m), Mount Kilimanjaro (5,895 m) and Kang Yatse (6,400 m).

"Everest was the result of years of discipline, sacrifice, and consistent preparation. This achievement belongs to everyone who supported me throughout the journey," Tulasi said.

He credited his family, Sherpa team, friends, and expedition guides Bharath Thammineni and Romil Barthwal from Boots and Crampons for supporting him throughout the journey.

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"Today is one of the proudest moments for our family. Years of sacrifice, courage, and determination have finally led Tulasi to stand on top of the world," the family shared.

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