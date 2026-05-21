RO-KO Receive Massive Vote Of Confidence From Australian Legend Ricky Ponting For ODI World Cup 2027

"Virat's been a good example of that again through this IPL. He's not playing as much international cricket as he once was, but that determination and want to win is still there. Rohit Sharma has turned up at this IPL in better physical condition than I've seen him probably in about 10 or 12 years. "So the passion is still there for those guys to push on and make themselves the best players they can be. So like I said, you never say never," added the Australian icon.