IPL 2026: Ricky Ponting Endorses Shreyas Iyer As India’s Next T20I Captain

On the extreme highs and lows experienced in the tournament, Ponting added: "The first part was probably some of the best T20 cricket that I've ever seen from any team that I've been around. The team was breaking records left, right and centre, playing a really high-quality style of cricket." "It was a high-impact, high-risk style, and it worked really well for us at the start. But as you know, in an IPL where all teams are very even, you can't afford to be off by even a couple of per cent in any aspect of the game. Over the last six games, we've probably just been a little off in most aspects of our game."