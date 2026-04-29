Shreyas Iyer Calls Out Poor Execution After Punjab Kings' Costly Loss Against Rajasthan Royals In IPL 2026

PBKS fall short despite 220-plus total as bowling lapses and Ferreira-Dubey partnership seal RR win, while Shreyas Iyer’s slow knock draws criticism

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Shreyas Iyer Calls Out Poor Execution After Punjab Kings Costly Loss Against Rajasthan Royals
Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • PBKS failed to execute bowling plans despite posting 220-plus total

  • Ferreira and Dubey’s partnership turned the chase decisively

  • Shreyas Iyer’s slow knock raised questions after narrow defeat

Punjab Kings were left ruing missed opportunities after a high-scoring defeat against Rajasthan Royals, despite putting up a massive total on the board in match 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

In what turned out to be a run-fest, PBKS posted a strong score crossing the 220-run mark, but their bowling unit failed to defend it under pressure. The game quickly turned into one of the most entertaining contests of IPL 2026, with momentum swinging heavily in the second innings.

Rajasthan Royals, chasing a daunting target, showed remarkable composure and aggression. While the top order laid a decent foundation, it was the middle-order partnership that completely shifted the game.

Donovan Ferreira and Shubham Dubey played fearless cricket, counterattacking PBKS bowlers and taking the game away in the death overs with calculated hitting and smart strike rotation.

PBKS Bowling Falters Despite Big Total

After the match, PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer admitted that the team fell short in executing their bowling plans. “I think we fell a bit short in our bowling, in terms of execution,” Iyer said in the post-match presentation.

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"We had planned to bowl a lot of slower ones, pace off, yorkers. I think we fell a bit short over there. And also, they had tremendous partnership in the middle, especially by Donovan Ferreira and Shubham Dubey coming in and scoring those crucial runs at the end," he added.

The plan was to rely on slower deliveries, cutters, and yorkers, especially on a pitch that offered some grip. However, the bowlers struggled to consistently hit their marks, allowing RR batters to capitalize.

PBKS' pacers were ineffective during the entire innings. Arshdeep Singh conceded 68 runs in his four overs, while Lockie Ferguson leaked 57 without taking a wicket. Marco Jansen also had a tough outing, giving away 41 in just 3.2 overs. In total, the three frontline pacers combined to concede nearly 166 runs, an unsustainable return in any T20 defense, even with 222 on the board.

The turning point came during the Ferreira-Dubey partnership, where both batters took charge in the middle overs and accelerated brilliantly towards the end. Their ability to find gaps and clear the boundary under pressure exposed PBKS’ lack of control in the death overs. Despite having a big total to defend, Punjab’s inability to close out key phases cost them dearly.

Shreyas Iyer’s Slow Knock Under Scrutiny

While PBKS crossed the 220-run mark, Shreyas Iyer’s own innings has come under the scanner. The skipper scored 30 off 27 balls, an innings that lacked intent during crucial middle overs. At a time when PBKS could have pushed towards a 240-plus total, Iyer’s slower approach arguably halted momentum.

Given the flat pitch and the eventual ease with which RR chased the target, questions have been raised about whether a more aggressive knock from Iyer could have made the difference. In a game decided by fine margins, his innings might have left PBKS 15-20 runs short, runs that ultimately proved decisive in the outcome.

Q

What did Shreyas Iyer say after PBKS’ loss?

A

He admitted the team fell short in bowling execution, especially with slower balls and yorkers.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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