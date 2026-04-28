PBKS Vs RR Toss Update, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings To Field First; Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
PBKS won the coin toss and elected to bowl first
Suryansh Shedge and Lockie come in for PBKS, while Shanaka and Yash make their way in RR XI
The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST
Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 40 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, April 28.
The Royals are currently sitting in 3rd place in the points table with 10 points from five wins and three losses in eight matches. RR started brilliantly in the tournament with four consecutive wins, but lost the plot after that, winning only 1 of their last four matches.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is churning out runs for fun along with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel; it's their middle-order that has been a no-show so far in the tournament.
RR would want their skipper, Riyan Parag, to come good with the bat and Shimron Hetmyer to provide the finishing touch to their innings if they want to be consistent with their performance.
On the other hand, PBKS have been unbeaten in the tournament and are coming off after achieving the highest chase of the IPL. Under the leadership of Ponting-Iyer, PBKS have ticked all the boxes apart from their fielding and are looking like a team to beat in the season
PBKS Vs RR, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and elected to bowl first.
PBKS Vs RR, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Cooper Connolly, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Rajasthan Royals: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja
PBKS Vs RR, IPL 2026: Streaming Details
The match 40 of the Indian Premier League 2026 between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app.
Who won the toss between PBKS and RR?
RR have won the toss and elected to bowl first against PBKS.
Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi playing today against PBKS?
Yes, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is playing today for RR against PBKS.