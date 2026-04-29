PBKS Vs RR, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 40

Rajasthan Royals' Donovan Ferreira hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh, India, Tuesday, April 28, 2026. AP Photo

Rajasthan Royals' Donovan Ferreira hits a six during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings in New Chandigarh, India, Tuesday, April 28, 2026. AP Photo