PBKS Vs RR, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 40

Summary of this article
Punjab Kings posted 222/4, powered by Stoinis (62) and Prabhsimran Singh (59)
Rajasthan Royals chased it down with 228/4 in 19.2 overs, winning by 6 wickets
Donovan Ferreira’s unbeaten 52 off 26 earned him Player of the Match honors
Punjab Kings’ unbeaten run in the Indian PremierIPL 2026 came to a dramatic end as Rajasthan Royals pulled off a stunning chase in Match 40 at New Chandigarh.
Batting first, PBKS piled up a formidable 222/4 in 20 overs, powered by a blistering 62 off 22 balls from Marcus Stoinis and a composed 59 off 44 from Prabhsimran Singh. Contributions from the middle order ensured Punjab crossed the 220-mark, putting themselves in a commanding position at the halfway stage.
Rajasthan Royals, however, came out with fearless intent in the chase. They raced to 84/1 in the powerplay, setting the tone early, with Yashasvi Jaiswal striking a quick 51 off 27 balls while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi added a rapid 43 off 16 to keep the required rate in check.
Despite losing wickets in the middle overs, RR maintained momentum and never allowed the pressure to build significantly.
The game tilted decisively in the death overs when Rajasthan’s lower middle order stepped up. With the asking rate climbing, a crucial late partnership ensured the chase stayed on track before the finishing blow arrived in style.
Rajasthan Royals eventually chased down the target, finishing at 228/4 in just 19.2 overs, securing a comprehensive six-wicket win and handing Punjab Kings their first defeat of the season.
The result not only ended PBKS’ dominant run but also boosted RR’s playoff push, underlining their ability to chase down big totals under pressure in IPL 2026.
Donovan Ferreira Adjudged Player Of The Match
Donovan Ferreira emerged as the standout performer, playing a match-winning knock under pressure to guide Rajasthan Royals home. The South African finisher remained unbeaten on 52 off just 26 deliveries, showcasing both composure and power in the crucial final overs. His innings came at a time when RR needed stability after losing wickets, and he ensured there were no further hiccups.
Ferreira’s ability to accelerate at the right moment proved decisive, as he stitched together a vital late partnership that shifted the game completely in Rajasthan’s favour.
With clean hitting and smart strike rotation, he kept the scoreboard ticking while targeting the weaker bowling options. His performance not only sealed the chase but also showed his growing importance in RR’s middle order this season.
Who won the PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 Match 40?
Rajasthan Royals won by 6 wickets after chasing 222 successfully.
Who was named Player of the Match in PBKS vs RR?
Donovan Ferreira earned the award for his unbeaten 52 off 26 balls.