More than a century before the world debated the “liberation” of Iranian women through airstrikes, Astarabadi was already waging a quieter war of her own. In the late 1800s, she sat at a small wooden desk in Tehran and composed The Vices of Men, a blistering satire written as a direct rebuttal to a misogynistic text called The Education of Women, which instructed women to be silent and obedient. The manuscript circulated among a small readership during her lifetime but was not formally published until 1992. It scandalised the Qajar elites and positioned Astarabadi as one of Iran’s earliest feminist intellectuals. More importantly, she established a genealogy of resistance, built through literacy, intellect and defiance. No weapons or foreign intervention was required.