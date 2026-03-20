Iran Through The Years: Defiant Women And Their Restless Streets

Iranian women are not asking to be saved by bombs and are insisting on their agency and the right to define what liberation means for themselves

Fozia Yasin
Fozia Yasin
Updated on:
More
A
Animikh Chakrabarty
Published at:
The coup of 1953, in which Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh was overthrown
The coup of 1953, in which Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddegh was overthrown, strengthened the rule of Mohammad Reza Pahlavi | Photos: Imago & Wikipedia

“He should have first corrected his own vices and then given us advice”. More than a century ago, Iranian activist Bibi Khanoom Astarabadi scorned men who tried to dictate women’s behaviour while ignoring their own failings. The line today resonates in a different context. Leaders and elites in the United States who claim moral authority to “save” women abroad are doing so in the light of the Epstein scandal, which proves they fail to protect women at home.

1/8
The Board of Governors of the Association of Patriotic Women (1922–1932) was one of the most effective organisations in women’s right movement in Iran
The Board of Governors of the Association of Patriotic Women (1922–1932) was one of the most effective organisations in women’s right movement in Iran
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/8
All-Woman Team: An Iranian newspaper clip from 1968 reads: “A quarter of Iran’s Nuclear Energy scientists are women.” The picture shows scientists posing in front of Tehran’s research reactor
All-Woman Team: An Iranian newspaper clip from 1968 reads: “A quarter of Iran’s Nuclear Energy scientists are women.” The picture shows scientists posing in front of Tehran’s research reactor
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

More than a century before the world debated the “liberation” of Iranian women through airstrikes, Astarabadi was already waging a quieter war of her own. In the late 1800s, she sat at a small wooden desk in Tehran and composed The Vices of Men, a blistering satire written as a direct rebuttal to a misogynistic text called The Education of Women, which instructed women to be silent and obedient. The manuscript circulated among a small readership during her lifetime but was not formally published until 1992. It scandalised the Qajar elites and positioned Astarabadi as one of Iran’s earliest feminist intellectuals. More importantly, she established a genealogy of resistance, built through literacy, intellect and defiance. No weapons or foreign intervention was required.

3/8
A referendum was held in Iran on January 26, 1963, by the decree of Mohammad Reza Shah, with an aim to show popular support for him, asking voters to approve or veto the reforms of the White Revolution. Women were not officially allowed to vote, but were set up to vote at their own balloting counters and dedicated boxes.
A referendum was held in Iran on January 26, 1963, by the decree of Mohammad Reza Shah, with an aim to show popular support for him, asking voters to approve or veto the reforms of the White Revolution. Women were not officially allowed to vote, but were set up to vote at their own balloting counters and dedicated boxes.
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

When Iranian women today narrate their political struggle, they don’t talk about foreign generals or televised speeches by world leaders. Their story continues through constitutional-era women who organised literacy classes, some clandestinely, in the face of official hostility. Through underground activists of the 1970s and journalists who published Zanan (Women), Iran’s influential women’s magazine founded by Shahla Sherkat in 1992, which was shuttered by the government in 2008. And through the organisers behind the One Million Signatures campaign, which from 2006 demanded an end to discriminatory laws.

4/8
Uniformed women of the Literacy Corps outside the Iranian Senate building
Uniformed women of the Literacy Corps outside the Iranian Senate building
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/8
Women and children protest against Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi in Tehran in 1978
Women and children protest against Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi in Tehran in 1978
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Political prisoners, such as Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi—sentenced to an additional seven years in February 2026, weeks before the war for conducting a hunger strike in detention—continued advocacy from inside solitary confinement. And the students who, in 2022, filled their school hallways with the chant Zan, Zendegi, Azadi after the killing in morality-police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Jina Amini. This history is why, when a missile struck a girls’ elementary school in Minab, Hormozgan province, on February 28, killing 165, many Iranian women did not view it as a step toward liberation. They saw it as the violent appropriation of a struggle they had built slowly, dangerously, and entirely on their own terms.

How Toxic Masculinity Puts Women and Girls on the Frontlines of Suffering - Artwork by Anupriya
Women in the Crossfire: How Masculine Power Fuels War

BY Priyali Sur

5/8
Khomenei supporters demonstrate in Tehran in 1980
Khomenei supporters demonstrate in Tehran in 1980
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

When foreign commentators described Khamenei’s assassination by US-Israeli strikes as a “feminist intervention” or a “necessary shock” for women’s rights, Iranian scholars were quick to call the framing intellectually dishonest. Pattie Ehsaei, an Iranian-American women’s-rights advocate, says Iranian women are not asking to be saved by bombs and are insisting on their agency and the right to define what liberation means for themselves: “Removing one man does not remove the institutions, the security apparatus, the courts, the morality-policing logic, or the culture of impunity.”

6/8
Women, Life, Freedom: In 2022, 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian Mahsa Jina Amini died in a hospital in Tehran. The Guidance Patrol, the religious morality police of Iran’s government, had arrested Amini for allegedly not wearing the hijab in accordance with government standards. Alleged police brutality led to her death. Amini’s death resulted in a series of protests. During the ensuing events, some female demonstrators removed their hijab or publicly cut their hair as acts of protest
Women, Life, Freedom: In 2022, 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian Mahsa Jina Amini died in a hospital in Tehran. The Guidance Patrol, the religious morality police of Iran’s government, had arrested Amini for allegedly not wearing the hijab in accordance with government standards. Alleged police brutality led to her death. Amini’s death resulted in a series of protests. During the ensuing events, some female demonstrators removed their hijab or publicly cut their hair as acts of protest
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Iranian women are not a monolith, and their struggles vary across ethnicity, class and geography. It should also be acknowledged that the Iranian diaspora is itself divided. Articulating a vision shared across Iran’s feminist networks, Ehsaei says: “It is women who absorb the shock. That is the truth behind every strike and sanction.”

7/8
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

She adds: “We want an Iran where women have full legal personhood, bodily autonomy, equal marriage and divorce rights, equal inheritance and custody rights and protection from violence. But sustainable change means independent courts, rule of law, free media, accountable security forces, not airstrikes. Just, do not bomb our future in our name.”

8/8
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/8
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Text: Fozia Yasin

Photo curation: Animikh Chakrabarty

This article is part of Outlook 's March 21 issue Bombs Do Not Liberate Women which looks at the conflict in West Asia following US and Israel’s attacks on Iran leading to the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, while the world wondered in loud silence, again, Whose War Is It Anyway?

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. BCCI Selectors To Track Team India Probables For ICC Cricket World Cup 2027 During IPL 2026 - Report

  2. Ajit Agarkar Yet To Seek Extension, Chairman Of Selector's Contract To End In September - Report

  3. India To Field Full-Strength Squad In One-Off Test Match Against Afghanistan - Report

  4. IPL 2026: Big Blow For Delhi Capitals As Mitchell Starc Expected To Miss Opening Phase Of The Season - Reports

  5. IPL 2026: England All-Rounder Sam Curran Ruled Out Of The Entire Season Due To Suspected Groin Injury

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Language To Livelihood: Mumbai’s Unique Gudhipadwa Rally Puts Marathi Identity At Centre

  2. Day In Pics: March 19, 2026

  3. Day In Pics: March 18, 2026

  4. ParaDime Shift: When The War Enters Your Kitchen

  5. PM Modi Speaks to Qatar Emir Amid Iran Strikes

Entertainment News

  1. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Review | Aditya Dhar’s Bloated Spy Sequel Centring Ranveer Singh Is More Jingoist-Than-Thou

  2. US-Israel War On Iran: Are We Witnessing An Escalating War Through Influencers?

  3. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  4. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

  5. Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley Dedicates Her Best Actress Win To “The Beautiful Chaos Of A Mother’s Heart”

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Netanyahu Declares Three Core Goals In Israel's War On Iran

  2. ParaDime Shift: When The War Enters Your Kitchen

  3. US-Israel-Iran War News Updates: UAE Responding To Iran Drones And Strikes As UN Chiefs Calls For Peace

  4. Delhi’s Deafening Silence On Iran

  5. Minab’s Small Coffins

Latest Stories

  1. From Language To Livelihood: Mumbai’s Unique Gudhipadwa Rally Puts Marathi Identity At Centre

  2. Netanyahu Declares Three Core Goals In Israel's War On Iran

  3. From Festival To Tragedy: The March 2000 Sikh Massacre In Kashmir

  4. VD Satheesan: CPI(M) is heading towards disintegration; In Bengal it took 33 years, in Kerala 10 years

  5. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to File Nomination for Jalukbari Seat

  6. Kerala: Congress averts crisis as Sudhakaran backs down, second list out

  7. The Voice of Hind Rajab: CBFC Blocks Theatrical Release Amid Fear It ‘Would Break Up The India-Israel Relationship'

  8. UEFA Europa League: Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Palace Reach QFs