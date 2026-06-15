US-Iran Peace Deal To Be Signed In Geneva On June 19, Launching 60-Day Talks On Nuclear Issues And Sanctions

• The United States and Iran are set to sign a peace agreement in Geneva on June 19, aiming to end more than three months of conflict and launch a 60-day negotiation process.
• The proposed framework includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz, easing sanctions on Iran, restoring oil exports and unlocking billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets.
• Key issues related to Iran's nuclear programme, uranium enrichment and regional security will be negotiated over the next two months as both sides work toward a comprehensive final agreement.
A landmark peace agreement between the United States and Iran is set to be formally signed in Geneva, Switzerland, on June 19, paving the way for 60 days of negotiations on sanctions relief, nuclear issues and regional security after a breakthrough accord aimed at ending more than three months of conflict in the Middle East.
The proposed agreement was first announced by Pakistan and later confirmed by both Washington and Tehran.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the two sides had agreed to an “immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.” He also thanked the leaders of Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkey for supporting mediation efforts that helped secure the breakthrough.
US President Donald Trump announced the agreement on social media on Sunday, declaring that a deal with Iran had been finalised and authorising the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz alongside the lifting of the US naval blockade.
“The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete,” Trump wrote. “I hereby fully authorize the toll-free opening of the Strait of Hormuz and authorize the immediate removal of the United States naval blockade.”
“Ships of the world, start your engines. Let the oil flow,” he added.
Tehran Confirms Agreement, Final Negotiations To Follow
Iran also confirmed the accord. According to AFP, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said the agreement would bring an “immediate end” to hostilities between the two countries and initiate negotiations toward a comprehensive settlement within the next two months.
The announcement followed a tense day during which Tehran threatened retaliation after an Israeli strike targeted Iran-backed Hezbollah positions in Beirut’s southern suburbs. According to AFP, the incident briefly threatened to derail diplomatic efforts.
The conflict began in late February when US-Israeli strikes on Iran triggered retaliatory attacks by Tehran against Israel and US allies across the region. What began as a military confrontation soon expanded into a wider regional crisis, disrupting maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy corridors.
Strait Of Hormuz Reopening, Sanctions Relief Form Core Of Draft Framework
While the full text of the agreement has not yet been released, Reuters reported that a draft memorandum of understanding outlines a roadmap covering Iran's nuclear programme, sanctions relief, regional security and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
Under the draft framework, Iran would immediately reopen the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping, while the United States would begin dismantling its naval blockade on Iranian ports. The process would commence immediately after the memorandum is signed and be completed within 30 days.
Reuters also reported that Washington has agreed not to impose any new sanctions on Iran during the negotiation period. Existing US and UN sanctions would be lifted according to an agreed timeline once a final accord is reached.
The framework further includes waivers allowing Iran to resume oil exports and access related revenues. It also proposes the release of approximately $25 billion in frozen Iranian assets through a combination of direct transfers, regional financial cooperation and credit mechanisms.
In addition, both sides are expected to negotiate a broader reconstruction and economic development package for Iran during the 60-day negotiation period.
Nuclear Programme To Be Central Focus Of Upcoming Talks
According to Reuters, Iran has agreed that it will neither develop nor acquire nuclear weapons.
Until a final agreement is concluded, Tehran will maintain the current status of its nuclear programme, refraining from further uranium enrichment and expansion of nuclear facilities.
The draft framework also states that the United States would permit Iran, under a future comprehensive agreement, to dilute its stockpile of highly enriched uranium on Iranian soil.
Key issues—including uranium enrichment limits, oversight of Iran's nuclear programme and the future of its enriched uranium stockpiles—will be negotiated during the 60-day period following the Geneva signing.
If successful, the talks could culminate in the most significant US-Iran diplomatic breakthrough in years and reshape security and energy dynamics across the Middle East.