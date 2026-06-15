US-Iran Peace Deal To Be Signed In Geneva On June 19, Launching 60-Day Talks On Nuclear Issues And Sanctions

Summary of this article

• The United States and Iran are set to sign a peace agreement in Geneva on June 19, aiming to end more than three months of conflict and launch a 60-day negotiation process.

• The proposed framework includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz, easing sanctions on Iran, restoring oil exports and unlocking billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets.

• Key issues related to Iran's nuclear programme, uranium enrichment and regional security will be negotiated over the next two months as both sides work toward a comprehensive final agreement.