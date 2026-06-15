Rudraksha Benefits Explained: What Different Mukhi Beads Mean?

Rudraksha beads have been revered for ages in Hindu mysticism and Vedic traditions. Rudraksha is the sacred seed of Rudra, Lord Shiva. It is said to have very great spiritual, mental and energetic characteristics. The name “Rudraksha” is a combination of two Sanskrit words, "Rudra" (a form of Lord Shiva) and "aksha" (tears). According to the ancient texts, these beads are believed to have originated from the tears of Lord Shiva and are said to symbolise heavenly protection, wisdom and spiritual development.