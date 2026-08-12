Why Nag Panchami Is Considered Auspicious for Reducing Kaal Sarp Dosha

People who believe they are affected by Kaal Sarp Dosha often associate it with repeated delays, career instability, emotional stress, financial fluctuations, relationship challenges, or a feeling that success comes only after persistent struggle. However, many renowned personalities are also believed to have had this yoga in their horoscopes, demonstrating that Kaal Sarp Dosha is not necessarily a sign of failure. Instead, many astrologers interpret it as an indication of intense karmic lessons, inner transformation, and spiritual evolution.