Kaal Sarp Dosha Remedies: Can Gemstones Help Balance Planetary Energies?

How are Gemstones Associated with Planetary Energies?

Gemstone therapy, known as Ratna Chikitsa, is an ancient branch of Vedic astrology. According to this tradition, every major planet resonates with a specific gemstone that is believed to strengthen its positive qualities.

For example:

Ruby is associated with the Sun.

Pearl represents the Moon.

Red Coral is linked with Mars.

Emerald corresponds to Mercury.

Yellow Sapphire represents Jupiter.

Diamond or white sapphire is connected with Venus.

Blue Sapphire is associated with Saturn.

The underlying belief is that natural gemstones absorb, store, and radiate cosmic vibrations related to their ruling planets. When worn correctly, they are thought to enhance the beneficial influence of strong planets or support weak but favourable planets in the horoscope.

It is worth noting that Vedic astrology generally suggests boosting benign planets, rather than directly empowering malefic forces. Hence, the choice of gemstones is a matter of detailed study of the entire birth chart and not of just one dosha.