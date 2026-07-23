Ulto Rath 2026: What Does Astrology Say About Bahuda Yatra?

A Time to Complete Unfinished Karma:

One of the central themes of Vedic astrology is karma—the law of cause and effect. Bahuda Yatra symbolises the completion of karmic cycles and the opportunity to move forward with renewed clarity.

This period is believed to be auspicious for:

Seeking forgiveness for past mistakes.

Letting go of resentment and negativity.

Completing unfinished responsibilities.

Reflecting on personal growth and life lessons.

Just as Lord Jagannath returns to his temple after fulfilling his divine mission, devotees are encouraged to return to their own spiritual values after engaging with the demands of everyday life.