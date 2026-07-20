Ulto Rath 2026: Lesser-Known Facts About Lord Jagannath’s Return Journey

While the grandeur of Ratha Yatra captures worldwide attention, the return journey of Lord Jagannath—popularly known as Ulto Rath in Bengal and Bahuda Yatra in Odisha—is equally sacred and spiritually significant. After spending several days at the Gundicha Temple, Lord Jagannath, accompanied by Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra, returns to the Jagannath Temple, Puri. This homecoming is celebrated with immense devotion, symbolising the completion of a divine journey and the restoration of cosmic order.
Although Ulto Rath is an integral part of the Jagannath tradition, many fascinating aspects of this sacred occasion remain lesser known. Here are some intriguing facts about Lord Jagannath's return journey in 2026.
1. Ulto Rath Is Known as Bahuda Yatra:
In Odisha, the return procession is traditionally called Bahuda Yatra, meaning "the return journey". In Bengal, it is affectionately known as Ulto Rath, literally meaning "the reverse chariot journey".
Bahuda Yatra is different from the outer journey, as it indicates the return of the Lord to his ultimate dwelling after blessing the devotees outside the temple. Spiritually, it is the soul’s return to its real source once it has played its worldly part.
2. The return journey is also considered lucky:
It is believed by many devotees that watching Bahuda Yatra is as spiritually beneficial as the major Ratha Yatra. The people who cannot attend the initial procession are believed to be very keen to join the Ulto Rath. They believe that the blessings of Lord Jagannath are no less potent during his return.
The return voyage is a symbol of the idea that all spiritual journeys return to inner calm, wisdom and divine consciousness.
3. The Chariots Stop at the Mausi Maa Temple:
One of the most revered customs of Bahuda Yatra is the stop at the Mausi Maa Temple.
Legend has it that Mausi Maa, Lord Jagannath’s maternal aunt, tenderly feeds the deities with Poda Pitha, a special baked rice cake that is unique to Odisha. This simple yet important rite emphasises the loving relationship between the Lord and his extended family, reminding followers that heavenly love is communicated through warmth, hospitality and care.
4. Suna Besha After the Return Journey:
Suna Besha (Golden Attire) is one of the most stunning ceremonies after the Bahuda Yatra. On this occasion, Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra are decorated with splendid gold ornaments on their chariots.
Thousands of enthusiasts come to see this uncommon and spectacular installation. The gold ornaments signify heavenly power, prosperity, and the eternal splendour of the Supreme Being.
5. Niladri Bije Marks the Completion of the Festival:
The return journey does not officially conclude when the chariots reach the Jagannath Temple. The final ritual is Niladri Bije, when the deities ceremonially re-enter the temple.
A fascinating tradition accompanies this ritual. According to popular legend, Goddess Lakshmi, upset because Lord Jagannath left without informing her, initially refuses him entry. Lord Jagannath pacifies her by offering rasagolla, a sweet delicacy. Only then can he go back to the temple.
The lovely episode is symbolic of forgiveness, healing and the need for harmony in relationships.
6. Chariots pulled by thousands of devotees:
In the same way as the outward voyage, thousands of devotees draw the sacred chariots during Ulto Rath. This deed is seen as a gesture of humility and dedication and not just a physical task.
It is often thought that helping to draw the chariots represents a submission of the ego and a step closer to divinity via unselfish service.
7. Return journey symbolises inner transformation:
In astrology and spirituality, Bahuda Yatra is not just a physical parade. It’s the culmination of a cycle of progress.
The excursion outside is discovery, experience and engagement with the world. The journey home is about meditation, maturity, thankfulness and returning to one's spiritual heart with increased wisdom.
This symbolism reminds us that all phases of life are part of our personal and spiritual progress and hence, Ulto Rath is a great reminder of this.
8. Ulto Rath Celebrations Across India:
Puri is the birthplace of the most famous Bahuda Yatra, although Ulto Rath is held in various parts of India, especially in West Bengal, Assam, Tripura and other places where Lord Jagannath is worshipped in large numbers.
Temples organise return processions, devotional chanting, community feasts and cultural activities so that devotees who cannot go to Puri can join in the sacred celebration.
Ulto Rath Spiritual Lessons:
The return voyage of Lord Jagannath imparts to us deep spiritual lessons:
Every path ultimately returns to the Divine.
Deference and Devotion are higher than the world’s honour;
Forgiveness rebalances the scales and rebuilds broken bonds.
Real wealth is both material achievement and inner peace.
When life’s experiences bring spiritual progress, they become significant.
These teachings never get old and are read again and again by the faithful.
Uttara Rath 2026, or Bahuda Yatra, is not just the finale of the world-famous Ratha Yatra celebration. It is a solemn celebration of homecoming, thanksgiving, reconciliation and spiritual fulfilment. From the Lord’s visit to Mausi Maa Temple and offering of Poda Pitha to the grand Suna Besha and poignant Niladri Bije rite, each event has profound symbolic value.
For devotees, the view of Lord Jagannath’s return voyage is a time to reflect on their own journey – embracing life’s lessons, shedding their ego and returning to the ideals of faith, compassion and devotion. And when the sacred chariots roll back to the Jagannath Temple in 2026, they will once again remind millions that every spiritual journey finds its fulfilment in returning to the Divine with a heart full of love and humility.