Ratha Yatra 2026: Everything You Need to Know About Lord Jagannath’s Chariot Festival

The Ratha Yatra, also called the Chariot Festival of Lord Jagannath, is one of the biggest and most spiritually significant celebrations in India. This spiritual voyage is celebrated annually at the Jagannath Temple, Puri, and draws millions of pilgrims from across the world. The event will continue its centuries-old tradition in 2026, with Lord Jagannath leaving the temple in a splendid wooden chariot, accompanied by his siblings, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra, and travelling to the Gundicha Temple.