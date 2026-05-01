Buddha Purnima 2026 Horoscope: What The Full Moon Means For Your Sign

Spiritual Significance of Buddha Purnima:

Buddha Purnima symbolises the following:

Enlightenment and self-realisation

Detachment from suffering and illusion

Compassion, peace, and mindfulness

Buddha's lessons stress the Middle Path, which means balancing material life with spiritual growth. To clean their minds and souls, followers and devotees are to meditate, be kind, and think about themselves on this day.

The Full Moon is a sign of completion and light, which helps people let go of bad feelings, forget past hurts, and find inner peace.