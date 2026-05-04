Health Horoscope for May 2026: Which Zodiac Signs Need Extra Care?

May 2026 encourages you to slow down, listen to your body, and bring more balance into your daily routine. While planetary movements may create fluctuations in energy, mood, and overall well-being, they also offer an opportunity to build healthier habits and become more mindful of your needs. By maintaining a consistent lifestyle, managing stress, and prioritising both physical and emotional health, you can navigate the month with greater ease. Remember, small, conscious changes today can lead to long-term wellness and inner stability.