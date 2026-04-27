Mohini Ekadashi Remedies: How Fasting Impacts Your Karma & Planets

On the Shukla Paksha of the Vaishakha month, devotees of Lord Vishnu celebrate the fortunate Mohini Ekadashi. Legend has it that Lord Vishnu bestowed holy nectar (amrit) and restored cosmic balance on this very day by becoming the charming Mohini avatar. Mohini Ekadashi has tremendous astrological and spiritual ability to eliminate negative influences, cleanse past karma, and bring the planets back into harmony.
Spiritual Significance of Mohini Ekadashi:
The word “Mohini” represents illusion and attraction. We learn to rise above illusion (maya) and align with truth and dharma on this Ekadashi. Fasting on this day is about more than simply cutting out food; it's also about washing away sins, reining in cravings, and honing in on one's spiritual discipline.
It is believed that sincere observance can:
Remove accumulated sins.
Purify the mind and soul.
Bring clarity in decision-making.
Strengthen devotion and discipline.
Astrological Importance: How Fasting Impacts Planets
Important planetary forces can be better balanced by fasting on Mohini Ekadashi:
Chakra Moon - Harmony of Emotions:
Emotional stability and mental calmness are benefits of fasting. It lessens nervousness, bewilderment, and mood swings.
Venus (Shukra) – Control Over Desires:
Since Mohini represents attraction, fasting helps regulate desires, relationships, and material temptations.
Jupiter (Guru) – Wisdom & Dharma:
Devotion to Lord Vishnu strengthens Jupiter’s positive influence, bringing wisdom, prosperity, and ethical growth.
Rahu – Illusion & Confusion:
Mohini Ekadashi is particularly powerful in reducing Rahu’s negative effects, such as bhram (illusion), addiction, and over-attachment.
Powerful Remedies on Mohini Ekadashi:
1. Observing the Fast (Vrat):
You can do a nirjala fast (no water) or a phalahaar fast (fruits and milk).
Stay away from rice, onions, garlic, grains, and spicy foods.
Keep your thoughts and deeds pure.
Fasting helps your body and mind get rid of toxins and connects you with higher forces.
2. Worship of Lord Vishnu:
Offer tulsi leaves, yellow flowers, fruits, and sweets.
Light a ghee diya and incense.
Recite Vishnu Sahasranama or other prayers.
This strengthens Jupiter and brings divine protection.
3. Mantra Chanting:
“Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya”.
Chanting this mantra 108 times enhances spiritual vibration and reduces karmic burdens.
4. Charity (Daan):
Donate food, clothes, or money to the needy.
Offer water or sweets to others.
Charity reduces negative karma and pleases Saturn and Jupiter.
5. Practicing Self-Control:
Avoid anger, greed, and negative thoughts.
Stay calm and focused on spiritual practices.
This helps in balancing Rahu and Venus influences.
Karmic Impact of Mohini Ekadashi Fasting:
The belief is that fasting on this day will.
Eliminate reincarnation-related problems.
Get rid of relationship and career roadblocks.
Make things clear, prosperous, and peaceful.
We can assist you in breaking bad behaviors and tendencies.
Today is an opportunity to align with positive activities and restart your karmic cycle.
Dos and Don’ts:
Do:
Get up early and bathe.
Pray and sing mantras.
Show mercy and kindness.
If you're not on a tight fast, drink plenty of water.
Don’t:
Stay away from prepared and non-vegetarian food.
Do not get into fights or say bad things.
Don't give in to bad habits or distractions.
Who Should Observe Mohini Ekadashi?
People who have Rahu dosha or bad luck in their lives.
People who are having problems in their relationships.
People who want to clear their minds and feel calm.
Anyone who wants to grow spiritually and improve their karma.
Benefits of Observing Mohini Ekadashi:
Mental clarity and emotional stability.
Better interpersonal interactions and self-control.
Diminished planetary doshas.
Inner serenity and spiritual elevation.
Attracting favorable opportunities.
Mohini Ekadashi is a potent spiritual gateway that facilitates the purification of karma and the equilibrium of planetary energies. One can get rid of illusions, cut down on bad influences, and move toward a road of clarity and righteousness through fasting, devotion, and self-discipline. The real essence isn't just rituals; it's changing your thoughts, actions, and goals to work toward something greater.