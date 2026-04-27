Mohini Ekadashi Remedies: How Fasting Impacts Your Karma & Planets

Spiritual Significance of Mohini Ekadashi:

The word “Mohini” represents illusion and attraction. We learn to rise above illusion (maya) and align with truth and dharma on this Ekadashi. Fasting on this day is about more than simply cutting out food; it's also about washing away sins, reining in cravings, and honing in on one's spiritual discipline.

It is believed that sincere observance can: