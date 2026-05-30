Ajith Kumar’s Mother Passes Away At 85; Kamal Haasan, Radikaa Sarathkumar Pay Tribute

Ajith Kumar's mother passed in Chennai on Saturday.
She reportedly died due to age-related ailments.
Ajith was in Dubai at the time of his mother's death and has rushed back to Chennai.
Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar’s mother, Mohini Mani, passed away in Chennai on Saturday (May 30) morning due to age-related ailments and health complications. She was 85. According to reports, she died at a private hospital in Chennai. Her final rites will be conducted at the family residence in Palavakkam, Chennai.
Ajith Kumar mother death
Polimer News and Cinema Vikatan confirmed Ajith’s mother Mohini’s death. Her death comes three years after the death of Ajith’s father P Subramaniam, aka PS Mani. He died on March 24, 2023, at the age of 85.
The actor and his team are yet to issue a statement.
Kamal Haasan pays tribute to Ajith's mother
Veteran actor-politician Kamal Haasan was one of the first to pay tribute to Mohini Mani. Taking to his official X handle, he wrote, “I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mr. Ajith Kumar’s mother, Mrs. Mohini Mani (sic).”
“I extend my heartfelt condolences to Ajith Kumar and his family, who are grieving the loss of their beloved mother (sic),” he added.
Radikaa Sarathkumar, expressing grief, wrote, “Dear #ajith so sorry to hear of the passing of your mother. Condolences to the family and pray for strength in this sad phase of your life. May she be in peace (sic).”
DMK chief and former Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin also condoled the death of Ajith's mother. “I was deeply pained to learn of the passing of Mrs. Mohini Mani, the mother of my dear brother, Mr. Ajith Kumar. I find myself without words to console Mr. Ajith Kumar, who is grieving the loss of the mother who gave him life—a mother who rejoiced as she watched him scale great heights (sic),” he wrote.
Mohini Mani played a huge role in Ajith's life. His charitable initiative, the Mohini Mani Foundation, was named after his mother.
May her soul rest in peace and we offer our heartfelt condolences to her family.