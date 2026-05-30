Ajith Kumar’s Mother Passes Away At 85; Kamal Haasan, Radikaa Sarathkumar Pay Tribute

DMK chief and former Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin also condoled the death of Ajith's mother. “I was deeply pained to learn of the passing of Mrs. Mohini Mani, the mother of my dear brother, Mr. Ajith Kumar. I find myself without words to console Mr. Ajith Kumar, who is grieving the loss of the mother who gave him life—a mother who rejoiced as she watched him scale great heights (sic),” he wrote.