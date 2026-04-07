Kamal Haasan Responds To Death Penalty For 9 Policemen In Sathankulam Custodial Death Case

"I think of the families of the 9 individuals sentenced to hanging. By engaging in such inhuman acts, how great a punishment have they inflicted on their own families, who are innocent of any sin?," he wrote further, adding, "My heart yearns for punishment to be meted out also to the doctor who gave a certificate without even examining those who were brutally injured in the police's murderous assault; the one who ordered remand; the officials who tried to cover up the facts; and the ruling party leaders who spoke without remorse, claiming that the two died of breathlessness."