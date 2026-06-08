Main Vaapas Aaunga: AR Rahman Pays Tribute To India’s Bravehearts With His First-Ever Performance At Attari-Wagah Border

AR Rahman delivered his first-ever live performance at the iconic Attari-Wagah border, paying tribute to the brave men and women of the Border Security Force (BSF).
Imtiaz Ali called it a “unique event,” adding that Rahman's performance is an "ode to the national spirit and India's bravehearts."
It was organised by the team of Main Vaapas Aaunga.
Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga is one of the highly anticipated movies of the year. Starring Sharvari and Vedang Raina, the period romantic drama is set against the backdrop of the 1947 India-Pakistan Partition. Music maestro AR Rahman has composed the soulful music of the upcoming film. The songs and music have already struck a chord with music lovers.
The Grammy-winning composer, on Sunday (June 7), delivered his first-ever live performance at the iconic Attari-Wagah Border Post, Punjab, paying tribute to the brave men and women of the Border Security Force (BSF).
AR Rahman first-ever concert at Attari Border
Rahman gave his first performance at the iconic Attari border during the Beating Retreat Ceremony, Jai Ho – A Musical Salute to the Bravehearts at the JCP Stadium. Thousands of visitors gathered to celebrate the spirit of patriotism, gratitude, and nationhood. There were emotions, cheers, and a sense of pride. The landmark event will be remembered for years.
The Padma Bhushan awardee delivered a soulful melody, Chanda Suraj Lakhon Taare, followed by a performance on the songs of Main Vaapas Aaunga. Nilanjana Ghosh and Vedang Raina crooned Maskara; Ishq Mastana was sung by Chauhan along with Pooja Tiwari and Nargis. Rahman also sang his iconic composition - Maa Tujhe Salaam.
Imtiaz Ali called it a “unique event,” adding that AR Rahman's performance is an “ode to the national spirit, to our bravehearts on the border, the BSF and the Indian Army, and to the spirit of solidarity and love that binds us all.”
The performance at the Attari border holds a special significance for Main Vaapas Aaunga as it is about the stories of people during the partition.
The event was attended by Imtiaz Ali, Vedang Raina, Mohit Chauhan and others. The makers of the film also dedicated the music album to Indian armed forces personnel.
Main Vaapas Aaunga, also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Naseeruddin Shah, is produced by Birla Studios & Applause Entertainment and Mohit Choudhary & Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films. It will have a worldwide release on June 12, 2026.