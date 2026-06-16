Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 4: Imtiaz Ali's Film Sees 50% Dip On First Monday

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection: Imtiaz Ali has impressed everyone with his latest film. Not only his direction or storytelling, but also the performances, screenplay, music, and songs are equally praised. Set against the 1947 Partition, the period romantic drama stars Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari in key roles. Despite positive reviews, it received a lukewarm response at the box office. Though the collections witnessed an upward trend on Day 2 (Saturday) and Day 3 (Sunday), the film saw a significant drop on Day 4(Monday). Main Vaapas Aaunga is facing stiff competition from other titles like Governor, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past.