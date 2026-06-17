Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 5: Imtiaz Ali's Period Drama Sees Over 40% Jump, Earns Rs 8.30 Crore

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office: Imtiaz Ali's period romantic drama has been receiving praise from all across the country. The director has been visiting a few theatres in Mumbai to see the audience's reaction to his film. Main Vaapas Aaunga has been facing stiff competition from the concurrent releases. However, the positive word of mouth has boosted the film's collections. It witnessed significant growth on Tuesday (Day 5), after seeing a dip in its Monday (Day 4) collections. It is now inching closer to the Rs 10 crore mark in India.