Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 5: Imtiaz Ali's Period Drama Sees Over 40% Jump, Earns Rs 8.30 Crore

Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga registered a 43.5% growth on Tuesday.
Diljit Dosanjh-led film's total five-day domestic net collection is over Rs 8 crore.
The period drama also starred Vedang Raina, Sharvari Wagh, and Naseeruddin Shah.
Main Vaapas Aaunga box office: Imtiaz Ali's period romantic drama has been receiving praise from all across the country. The director has been visiting a few theatres in Mumbai to see the audience's reaction to his film. Main Vaapas Aaunga has been facing stiff competition from the concurrent releases. However, the positive word of mouth has boosted the film's collections. It witnessed significant growth on Tuesday (Day 5), after seeing a dip in its Monday (Day 4) collections. It is now inching closer to the Rs 10 crore mark in India.
It is competing with Manoj Bajpayee's Governor, Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata and Vikram Bhatt's Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past.
Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection Day 5
According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 1.15 crore on Day 1, Rs 1.85 crore on Day 2, Rs 2.50 crore on Day 3, and Rs 1.15 crore on Day 4.
Main Vaapas Aaunga raked in Rs 1.65 crore net in India on Day 5 across 2,020 at 31% occupancy, growing by 43.5% from Monday's Rs 1.15 crore earnings.
This takes the total five-day domestic net collection to Rs 8.30 crore (Rs 9.88 crore gross).
Night shows had highest occupancy at 47.46%, 13.62% in the morning, and jumped to 32.69% during the afternoon, and recorded 30.69% footfall during evening screenings.
About Main Vaapas Aaunga
Headlined by Diljit Dosanjh, the film also starred Vedang Raina, Sharvari Wagh, and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles.
Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment have backed the project with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar.
A.R. Rahman's music and Irshad Kamil's lyrics have enhanced the film's narration.
The story follows a 95-year-old Partition survivor who is bedridden due to stroke. He desires to travel to Pakistan in his final days. His grandson returns to India to join the pieces together of his pre-partition memories.
Main Vaapas Aaunga is a poignant tale of love and longing and the Partition scars that affect the survivors mentally.