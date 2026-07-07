Satluj: FWICE Chief Interrogates Diljit Dosanjh's 'Controversial' Film Choices

Speaking to IANS, Tiwari said, “I am very surprised why Diljit Dosanjh chooses to do controversial films. He should understand the impact of such decisions. He is a superstar of Punjab, and he should think carefully so that his image is not affected. He has a huge fan base across the world today.” Tiwari spoke at length on what he believes should drive an artist's choice, "From what I understand, it is also an artist's duty not to do films just for money or any other reason. One must keep 'nation first' in mind. I am not saying that he does not have any responsibility towards the nation-he has a lot, and he is very talented. But he must definitely reflect on this before taking up such projects."