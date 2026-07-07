Satluj: FWICE Chief Interrogates Diljit Dosanjh's 'Controversial' Film Choices

FWICE Chief flagged questions as to why Diljit Dosanjh opts to do controversial films.
BN Tiwari's comments follow in the wake of ZEE5's removal of Satluj.
ZEE5 has stood by the film, promising to restore it shortly.
Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) President BN Tiwari has questioned actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh’s choice of films, alleging that the actor frequently associates himself with projects that attract controversy. His remarks arrive after Satluj has been removed from ZEE5's India catalogue within 48 hours of its release.
Speaking to IANS, Tiwari said, “I am very surprised why Diljit Dosanjh chooses to do controversial films. He should understand the impact of such decisions. He is a superstar of Punjab, and he should think carefully so that his image is not affected. He has a huge fan base across the world today.” Tiwari spoke at length on what he believes should drive an artist's choice, "From what I understand, it is also an artist's duty not to do films just for money or any other reason. One must keep 'nation first' in mind. I am not saying that he does not have any responsibility towards the nation-he has a lot, and he is very talented. But he must definitely reflect on this before taking up such projects."
What Did The FWICE Chief Remark On Satluj's Removal?
On the removal of Satluj from ZEE5 in India, the FWICE chief also prodded why a film that had already been through the censors was pulled later. “Even if the film has passed censorship, and later the Government of India feels it could spread misinformation, disturb social harmony, or be misused by harmful elements, then such films should ideally be stopped earlier… Once clearance is given, the film should be released, because a lot of a producer’s money is at stake,” he argued, urging the CBFC to address all concerns “at the beginning itself.” He emphasised," If all necessary cuts have already been made, there is no justification for stopping the film afterward. It should either be cleared and released or rejected during the censorship stage itself."
Satluj, directed by Honey Trehan and starring Diljit Dosanjh as late human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, quietly released on ZEE5 on Friday night in its uncut version after a three-year clash with the CBFC. The film had reportedly been asked to undergo more than 127 cuts for securing a theatrical release.
However, by Sunday evening, the film had been removed from the platform. In a statement, ZEE5 said, “In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity. Our commitment to creators and to stories told with conviction, artistic integrity and purpose remains unwavering.”