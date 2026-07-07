Why Was Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj Removed? Centre Cites Security Concerns, Makers Move Court

Satluj row deepens as makers prepare court challenge against government-backed OTT takedown.
Government cited security concerns after uncut Satluj streamed despite CBFC's 127 proposed cuts.
Diljit Dosanjh and filmmakers insist Satluj deserves audiences despite renewed censorship battle.
The Satluj row has entered a new phase after government sources disclosed why the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer was abruptly removed from ZEE5 India, while the film's creators announced plans to challenge the decision in court. The biographical drama, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, had quietly premiered on the platform before disappearing less than 48 hours later, reigniting the debate over censorship, creative freedom and digital regulation.
Government cites security concerns behind Satluj removal
According to government sources quoted by PTI, the takedown was ordered over "security concerns" and obligations under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. Officials said the film was originally submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2022 under the title Punjab '95 but its makers did not accept the 127 cuts recommended by the board.
The official maintained that although OTT releases do not require CBFC certification, the government intervened after the uncut version surfaced online under a different title. The source added that if the makers intend to release the film across platforms, existing legal norms must be followed.
Makers question silence, confirm court challenge
Screenwriter Niren Bhatt, who co-wrote Satluj with director Honey Trehan, questioned the prolonged lack of communication from authorities. It was stated by Bhatt in an interview with Variety India that "someone in the establishment" appeared to have a serious issue with the film, but no official explanation had ever been provided despite years of waiting.
He also rejected claims that the film could be weaponised by anti-India elements, arguing that it is fundamentally a human rights story centred on Jaswant Singh Khalra's fight for justice rather than politics. According to Bhatt, the makers' next step will be a legal appeal, expressing hope that the judiciary will once again protect creative freedom, much like it did during the Udta Punjab case.
Director Honey Trehan echoed similar frustrations, saying he still does not know who opposed the film because every communication came indirectly through lawyers or intermediaries. It was also acknowledged by him that ZEE5 had shown remarkable courage by quietly releasing the film without a conventional promotional campaign after years of uncertainty.
Diljit Dosanjh says the team expected the takedown
The film's brief release followed nearly four years of delays. During an Instagram Live session, Diljit Dosanjh revealed that the team deliberately avoided promotions because they feared the film might never reach audiences otherwise. He also urged viewers who had already downloaded the film to share it, arguing that once content reaches the internet it cannot truly be erased.
Meanwhile, ZEE5 has maintained that it stands by Satluj and its creative vision while confirming that the film remains unavailable in India until further notice. The platform has also appealed to viewers not to support piracy as it explores legal avenues to restore the film.