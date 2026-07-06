Satluj Banned In India: Diljit Dosanjh Urges Fans To Share Film After ZEE5 Removal

Satluj has been banned in India controversy has escalated after Diljit Dosanjh addressed the film's sudden removal from ZEE5 and urged viewers who had downloaded it during its brief availability to continue sharing it. The actor said the team had anticipated obstacles from the very beginning, which is why they quietly released the film without any promotions. For Diljit, the biggest victory was ensuring that the story of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra reached audiences before the film disappeared from the platform.