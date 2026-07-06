Satluj Banned In India: Diljit Dosanjh Urges Fans To Share Film After ZEE5 Removal

Satluj banned in India after remaining on ZEE5 for only 48 hours.
Diljit Dosanjh urged viewers to share downloaded copies and preserve the film's message.
Punjab '95 faced 127 CBFC cuts before releasing as Satluj on ZEE5.
Satluj has been banned in India controversy has escalated after Diljit Dosanjh addressed the film's sudden removal from ZEE5 and urged viewers who had downloaded it during its brief availability to continue sharing it. The actor said the team had anticipated obstacles from the very beginning, which is why they quietly released the film without any promotions. For Diljit, the biggest victory was ensuring that the story of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra reached audiences before the film disappeared from the platform.
Why Satluj released without promotions
Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj, originally titled Punjab '95, premiered on ZEE5 on July 3 after spending nearly four years caught in censorship battles. However, the film was removed from the Indian platform just two days later.
During an Instagram Live session, it was said by Diljit that the team deliberately avoided announcing the release because they feared the film would be blocked before audiences could watch it. He added that the possibility of the film being taken down had always been expected.
The actor also reflected on the long journey behind the project, revealing that it took almost one and a half years to begin production while the completed film remained stuck for another four years. According to Diljit, director Honey Trehan devoted six years of his life to bringing the story to the screen.
Diljit urges viewers to keep Satluj alive
Although the film remained available in India for only around 48 hours, Diljit said he felt relieved because thousands of viewers had already watched and downloaded it. He appealed to those who had saved the film to continue sharing it with friends and family, adding that once something reaches the internet, it becomes impossible to erase completely.
He also reaffirmed his commitment to Punjab, stating that he would stand with it for the rest of his life. Diljit expressed happiness after seeing videos of people screening the film in different places, including a Gurdwara, saying the team's hard work had finally reached the people it was meant for.
ZEE5's statement and the censorship battle
The controversy surrounding Satluj dates back several years. Earlier, director Honey Trehan had revealed that the CBFC had sought 127 cuts to the film when it was still titled Punjab '95. The requested changes reportedly included removing references to real locations and details related to the investigations conducted by Jaswant Singh Khalra into alleged extrajudicial killings.
The version that briefly streamed on ZEE5 was the uncut edition and had the support of the Khalra family. After withdrawing the film from its Indian platform, ZEE5 issued a statement expressing gratitude for the audience's response while confirming that Satluj would remain unavailable in India until further notice. The platform added that it would continue exploring all appropriate legal avenues to restore the film for Indian viewers.
While the film is no longer available on ZEE5 India, it continues to stream on ZEE5 Global for international audiences, leaving the future of its release in India uncertain.