Diljit Dosanjh-Starrer Satluj, Previously Titled Punjab '95, Releases On OTT

Honey Trehan's human rights drama Satluj is currently streaming on a leading OTT platform.
Headlined by Diljit Dosanjh, the film is inspired by the real-life struggle of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.
The narrative focuses on the pursuit of justice for over 25,000 missing people who vanished during a period of intense militancy.
Diljit Dosanjh's much-delayed project Punjab '95 has been renamed to Satluj. Directed by Honey Trehan, the biographical drama, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, has finally premiered on a leading OTT platform. The film explores themes of courage, loss and the relentless pursuit of justice.
Backed by RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures, the feature also stars Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.
Here are Satluj OTT release date details.
Where to watch Satluj online
Satluj silently premiered on Zee5 today (July 3). The makers shared the announcement on the day of release this evening.
Watch the trailer here.
Satluj plot
The film revolves around human rights activist Jaswant Singh, who challenged the establishment despite facing immense power and silence. Singh believed every missing person deserved to be accounted for.
The story unfolds during a period defined by intense militancy, political violence, unrest and fear. Jaswant Singh undertook a decades-long pursuit of justice to account for over 25,000 missing people who vanished without explanation. His campaign came at an immense personal cost, testing his courage and resilience.
The film reveals the deep trauma of families seeking answers from an establishment intent on hiding the facts.
In a statement, Dosanjh said that Khalra's “martyrdom and his contribution to humanity were the primary reasons” he chose to be a part of the film. He was deeply moved when he heard the script, as it is “rooted in the lived experiences, struggles, and sacrifices of real people.”
“As an artist, opportunities to be part of such meaningful stories are rare. From the moment I heard the script, I felt a strong sense of responsibility towards the film and was committed to portraying such an inspiring character with truth, honesty, and utmost respect. Our film, Satluj, is a story of conviction, courage, and humanity, and portraying this character has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my career,” he added.
Trehan added that right from the beginning, their “intention was to tell this story with honesty, sensitivity, and without compromise.”
He is happy that after a long wait, audiences will finally witness Satluj, which he described as a “tribute to the strength of the human spirit in the face of adversity.”