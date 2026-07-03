Ravi Mohan's Driver Arrested Over House Theft; Rs 10 Lakh Diamond Necklace Missing

Police arrested Tamil actor Ravi Mohan's driver for theft at his residence in Chennai.
Police recovered Rs 2.5 lakh in cash allegedly stolen by the driver after he confessed to opening the locker.
A diamond necklace valued at Rs 10 lakh remains missing.
Police arrested Rajesh, the driver of Tamil actor Ravi Mohan, in connection with a theft at the actor's Injambakkam residence in Chennai. Police recovered Rs 2.5 lakh in cash allegedly taken from the house, but a diamond necklace valued at Rs 10 lakh remains missing.
The incident came to light on June 22, 2026, following police intervention and a subsequent formal complaint filed by the actor's manager, ETV Bharat reported.
About Ravi Mohan house robbery
Ravi Mohan's manager filed a complaint at the Neelankarai police station about the robbery.
The complaint was filed after the police control room learned that several household employees had failed to return home. Upon entering the house, police discovered a young boy and two women working as domestic helpers.
Household staff told police that they were questioned about a suspected theft. Officers said that any allegation of theft should be handled through the proper legal process, and rather than private interrogation or informal detention.
Following this, the complaint was filed stating that a diamond necklace valued at Rs 10 lakh and Rs 40,000 in cash were missing from the residence.
Driver confesses and faces arrest
All household staff and drivers were interrogated. Ravi Mohan's driver, Rajesh, who had been employed for six months, admitted to opening the locker. Neelankarai police recovered the Rs 2.5 lakh and returned the cash to Mohan, the department stated. The Rs 10 lakh diamond necklace remains missing as the investigation is currently underway.
Ravi Mohan's upcoming projects
Ravi Mohan's upcoming next is Karathey Babu, which will hit the screens on August 28. Nasser, Shakthi Vasu, Daudee Jiwal, KS Ravikumar, VTV Ganesh, Kavithalaya Krishnan, Subramaniam Siva, and Pradeep Antony, among others, round out the cast.
Earlier, filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj announced Ravi Mohan would join the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) in the film Benz.