Ashwin Mushran, Munna Bhai Actor, In Car Accident In Goa As Two Are Injured

Ashwin Mushran was travelling with his wife when the Goa collision occurred.
Two scooter riders, a father and son, suffered severe injuries.
Police booked Mushran’s driver after the car collided with their scooter.
Actor Ashwin Mushran was travelling with his wife in a car that collided with a scooter in Goa’s Quepem village, leaving two people injured. Police have registered a case against the actor’s driver following the crash, while a video showing a confrontation at the spot has since surfaced online.
Ashwin Mushran’s car collides with scooter
According to PTI, Mushran and his wife were travelling in the car when it collided with a scooter coming from the opposite direction on Saturday. A father and son who were riding the scooter sustained severe injuries in the accident.
A senior police official confirmed that a case had been registered against Mushran’s driver, Vasant Puttappa Laman, 32, who was behind the wheel at the time of the collision.
The incident took place in Quepem village in Goa’s Kushavati area. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash and the injuries suffered by the scooter riders.
Confrontation video involving Ashwin Mushran surfaces
Following the accident, a local man identified as Amol Kanekar, along with others, confronted Mushran and his wife at the scene.
A video of the confrontation has since gone viral on social media. The footage shows an argument between the local man, the actor and his wife following the collision.
The video has drawn attention online as details of the accident emerged, although police have registered the case specifically against Mushran’s driver.
Who is Ashwin Mushran?
Mushran is a familiar face in Hindi cinema and television. He has appeared in several popular films over the years, including Lage Raho Munna Bhai and Fashion.
The actor has not publicly commented on the Goa accident so far. He was reportedly unavailable for comment when contacted about the incident.