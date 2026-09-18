Woman Killed After Driver Left Her On Freeway; Uber Ordered To Pay $40M

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Sidharth Singh
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An arbitrator has ordered Uber and its driver to jointly pay $40 million to the parents of a 23-year-old woman who was killed after being left on a California freeway.

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Emily Normandin-Parker
Woman Killed After Driver Left Her On Freeway; Uber Ordered To Pay $40M | File Photo
Summary of this article

  • Uber and driver Vu Tran have been ordered to pay $40 million to the parents of Emily Normandin-Parker, who was killed after being left on a California freeway

  • An arbitrator awarded $20 million each to Normandin-Parker’s parents and found Uber jointly and severally liable for the awards

  • The case arose from an August 2023 ride during which the driver stopped at a freeway gore point and ordered Normandin-Parker and her friend out of the vehicle

Uber has been ordered to pay $40 million to the parents of Emily Normandin-Parker, who was struck and killed by traffic on California's State Route 73 after her Uber driver stopped on the freeway and made her and a friend leave the vehicle.

Retired California judge Richard A Stone, acting as arbitrator, awarded $20 million each to Normandin-Parker's parents, Carol Normandin and Ken Parker, in an arbitration decision dated July 20, 2026. Uber and driver Vu Tran were held jointly and severally liable for the awards. An additional $300,000 was awarded to the friend, Luna Moore.

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What Happened

The case arose from Normandin-Parker's death on August 12, 2023. She had been travelling with Moore after a night out when Moore became sick during the ride.

Tran stopped at a freeway gore point on State Route 73, which the arbitrator found to be an unsafe and illegal stopping area. He argued with Moore over a cleaning fee and then kicked both women out of the vehicle. Normandin-Parker, who was intoxicated, was left beside the freeway and later wandered into traffic, where she was struck and killed.

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The arbitrator rejected Tran's argument that Normandin-Parker's decision to enter the traffic lanes relieved him of responsibility. He also found Uber vicariously liable for Tran's negligence, treating the company as a common carrier with a non-delegable duty of care towards its passengers.

The decision said Tran could have taken the MacArthur Boulevard exit and stopped at a safe location instead. GPS evidence also showed that after leaving the scene, he drove near Normandin-Parker's body before taking the next exit and calling Uber to recover the cleaning fee.

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Uber's Response

Uber disputed the finding, local media reported the company's response as: “While we respect the arbitration process, we believe the arbitrator was wrong in holding Uber legally responsible for the tragic events of that night.”

The arbitrator also expressed concerns about Uber's driver training, handling of customer complaints and approach to passenger safety, and said the company should change the relevant policies and procedures.

No punitive damages were awarded. The $40 million awarded to Normandin-Parker's parents was for past and future non-economic damages arising from their daughter's death.

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