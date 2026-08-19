Hong Min Gi Accused Of Violence By Ex-Girlfriend

Hong Min-Gi is accused of violence by his ex-partner.
He is shrouded in controversy.
The actor hasn't issued a comment yet.
Actor Hong Min-Gi has been mired in allegations of "dating violence".
In the early hours of the 19th, influencer A with 20,000 followers, hurled a lengthy accusation attacking Hong Min-Gi. She also released a document she said was sent to Hong Min-gi through her legal representative, titled "Notice of Legal Action Regarding Illegal Criminal Acts." Hong Min-Gi's team has not yet issued a detailed response.
According to the woman, Hong Min-Gi suspected that she was seeing her former boyfriend after her phone was turned off. She said he called her more than 40 times. When they met, she claimed that he threatened both her and her former boyfriend.
Hong Min Gi Controversy
“I intended to kill both of you if I found you,” she quoted him as saying. She also insisted that he told her, “I will kill that bastard,” and threatened to kill the man if he encountered him.
The woman further indicted the actor of physical abuse, claiming that he hit her shoulder, pushed her and grabbed her by the neck. She also accused him of breaching her privacy by secretly checking her phone and KakaoTalk conversations because of what she defined as his extreme suspicion. Another allegation circles dangerous driving. She claimed that he rode an electric kickboard while intoxicated, with her accompanying him, and that the incident resulted in serious injuries.
The influencer also stressed on her Instagram the reason she chose to go public, “I do not wish for this incident to become gossip or news coverage. However, I am posting this because the person who does not know what he did wrong needs to reflect, acknowledge his faults as a human being before being an actor, and sincerely apologize to me.”
Hong first gained recognition playing the younger version of Joo Ji-hoon in the drama Love on a Narrow Bridge, and has since appeared in numerous works including Study Group, Dear Thief and Doctor Island Boy. Additionally, he has completed filming for the new OTT TVING series Study Group Season 2.