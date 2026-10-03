'You Stood Strong When It Mattered Most': Shah Rukh Khan Salutes Captain Smit Machchhar's Bravery

Shah Rukh Khan has praised Captain Smit Machchhar for his courage despite injuries.
He also wished him a speedy recovery.
Captain Machchhar saved 174 passengers mid-air despite being severely injured after a cockpit attack.
Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to praise Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his bravery during the mid-air emergency when his co-pilot allegedly tried to crash a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The flight was carrying 174 passengers, including 27 children.
Shah Rukh Khan lauds Captain Smit Machchhar
SRK wrote, "Captain Smit Machchhar, you stood strong when it mattered the most. It's not easy to stare adversity in the face and put one's safety on the line, but you did that to protect those onboard and showed us what being a captain entails. A true display of courage and duty. Wishing you a speedy recovery. The country is proud of you."
Earlier, Bollywood celebs, including Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Sunny Deol, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and others, praised the pilot for his courage and wished him a speedy recovery.
Anil Kapoor shared a photograph of Captain Machchhar and recalled his conversation with his friend Jalal, who had known the pilot since their flying-school days.
He wrote, "When this happened, Jalal told me he knew Smit since flying school and had always known him to be someone he'd want by his side in a difficult situation. It made me think about how much courage Smit must have had, right from the beginning, for the people around him to recognise it so early on."
"What Smit did in that moment was nothing short of extraordinary. It takes immense courage to stay strong and put others first when you're facing something so terrifying yourself. Sending him all my respect and wishing him a speedy recovery," he added.
What happened on Flydubai Flight FZ1073?
Captain Machchhar, an Indian commercial pilot and former SpiceJet commander, was flying Flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv on September 30 when he was allegedly attacked by his co-pilot inside the cockpit.
Despite his injuries, he managed to open the cockpit door for the crew members and passengers to enter and intervene. For a safe landing, he diverted the plane to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.
Later, Captain Machchhar narrated the incident to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video call from his hospital bed.
PM Modi and people across the nation have praised the pilot for his extraordinary courage.