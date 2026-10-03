Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, Ranveer Singh Laud Captain Smit Machchhar's Bravery After Flydubai Mid-Air Incident

Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot injured during a cockpit attack aboard a Flydubai flight.
Bollywood celebrities wished for his speedy recovery.
Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor, among others, hailed his bravery on social media.
Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian commercial pilot and former SpiceJet commander, has been lauded for his extraordinary bravery during a harrowing incident that unfolded in the cockpit on Wednesday (September 30). He was flying Flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv when he was attacked by his co-pilot. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 was diverted to Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia, where it made an emergency landing. There were 174 passengers and eight crew members on board.
Everyone has praised Machchhar's bravery, including the Bollywood celebs. Salman Khan also lauded the pilot, saying that it would be a pleasure to fly with him. Sunny Deol also saluted him.
Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor, among others, also hailed his bravery on social media.
Salman Khan and Sunny Deol praise Captain Smit Machchhar
Salman shared an appreciation post for the pilot on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Kamaal kar diya pilot ji, hum sab aap ko salute karte hain will be a pleasure to fly with u.. Well done bro.. Capt #SmitMachchhar,” Salman wrote.
"Captain Smit Machchhar, extraordinary courage and presence of mind when it mattered most. You helped avert a disaster and save lives. Wishing you a speedy recovery. Salute," wrote Sunny Deol.
Vicky Kaushal called him "braveheart" while Ranveer Singh called him "courageous". Anil Kapoor also penned an appreciation post hailing his courage and wished him a speedy recovery.
About the Flydubai flight incident
Captain Smit Machchhar's Omani co-pilot was accused of attacking him in the cockpit while flying, leaving the former seriously injured. He was taken to a hospital in Tabuk. The Indian Embassy in Riyadh later said he was receiving medical treatment and was stable.
Machchhar later told Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a video call on Friday, “I knew that the aircraft was going down ... I had fallen to the ground. I told myself that the door is right there, just open it. I managed to do it, and people entered.”
Meanwhile, the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has urged PM Modi to consider Captain Smit Machchhar for an “appropriate National Bravery Award / national civilian recognition, in accordance with the applicable Government of India provisions and after due verification of the facts by the competent authorities.”