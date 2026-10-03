Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, Ranveer Singh Laud Captain Smit Machchhar's Bravery After Flydubai Mid-Air Incident

Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian commercial pilot and former SpiceJet commander, has been lauded for his extraordinary bravery during a harrowing incident that unfolded in the cockpit on Wednesday (September 30). He was flying Flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv when he was attacked by his co-pilot. The Boeing 737 MAX 8 was diverted to Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia, where it made an emergency landing. There were 174 passengers and eight crew members on board.