Donald Trump says the Flydubai co-pilot may have links to Iran, but offers no evidence publicly.
Captain Smit Machchhar was stabbed during the Dubai-Tel Aviv flight before passengers helped subdue the attacker.
Investigators in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Israel are still examining the co-pilot’s motive and possible connections.
The cockpit of a Flydubai jet became the scene of a mid-air struggle this week when an Indian captain was attacked by his co-pilot, sending the aircraft into a steep descent and triggering an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia. US President Donald Trump has now suggested that the co-pilot may have links to Iran, although investigators have yet to establish a motive or any Iranian involvement.
Trump was asked at the White House on Thursday whether he had been briefed about possible links between the co-pilot and Tehran. “We’re working on it right now,” he said. Asked if the answer was yes, Trump replied: “I would say the answer, based on what I’m hearing, is yes.” He did not provide details or identify the source of the information. Trump added that Iran would be hit “very hard” if it was found to be behind the incident.
What Happened Inside The Cockpit
The incident took place on Flydubai Flight FZ1073, travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday. The Boeing 737 was carrying 174 passengers and eight crew members when a confrontation broke out in the cockpit. Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry later said its preliminary investigation found that the captain had been assaulted by his co-pilot, leaving both pilots injured.
Israeli officials said the co-pilot, identified by them as an Omani national, stabbed Captain Smit Machchhar and apparently attempted to bring down the aircraft. The plane lost nearly 14,000 feet in a short period before Machchhar, despite his injuries, managed to open the cockpit door. Passengers and crew then entered, subdued the attacker and helped regain control of the aircraft.
The aircraft was diverted to Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, where Machchhar and the co-pilot were taken to hospital. Saudi authorities said both later left the country for Abu Dhabi after their conditions improved, accompanied by a UAE security team. India’s Ministry of External Affairs also confirmed that Machchhar was moved to Abu Dhabi for continued treatment.
Iran Link Remains Unconfirmed
Trump’s remarks came as authorities in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Israel continued investigating what happened and why. The UAE attorney general has ordered a probe into the incident, including whether it involved terrorist activity, prior planning or direction. The co-pilot’s identity has not been publicly disclosed, and his precise motive remains unclear.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has separately claimed that the co-pilot underwent Islamist radical indoctrination, but he has also said it is too early to determine whether Iran was involved. Investigators are examining multiple possible explanations, and no evidence establishing an Iranian role has been publicly disclosed.
Captain Machchhar is recovering in Abu Dhabi, while authorities continue to examine the co-pilot’s background, the attack and any possible links beyond the aircraft itself.