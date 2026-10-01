‘Speaking, Smiling & Laughing’: Indian Envoy Gives Health Update On Captain Smit Machchhar

Indian Ambassador to the UAE Deepak Mittal met Captain Smit Machchhar in a UAE hospital and said the injured pilot was “speaking, smiling and laughing”, describing the update as a relief for his family
Machchhar was injured during the cockpit incident aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv before diverting to Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, where he initially received medical treatment
Machchhar has since been transferred to the UAE for further treatment, with Indian diplomatic officials continuing to coordinate with local authorities and his family over his medical care
Indian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Deepak Mittal has given an update on the health of Flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, saying the injured pilot was “speaking, smiling and laughing” during their meeting.
The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi shared the update on Thursday after Mittal met Machchhar, who was injured during an incident aboard a Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv on Wednesday. The embassy said it remained in contact with Machchhar and his family and was extending all possible assistance.
A separate update from the embassy showed Mittal meeting Machchhar’s family and said the mission was coordinating with the relevant authorities and medical teams.
What Happened On The Flight
Machchhar was injured after an altercation with his co-pilot during the flight.
The incident occurred while the aircraft was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The flight was subsequently diverted to Saudi Arabia, where it made an emergency landing and Machchhar received medical treatment.
Machchhar was later transferred for continued treatment, while Indian authorities maintained contact with his family and officials in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.
Embassy Monitors Recovery
The Indian embassy and Consulate General in Dubai have continued to monitor Machchhar’s condition and provide assistance to his family.
The Consulate General of India in Dubai also issued an update on the situation following the incident.
The latest assessment from the Indian envoy indicates that Machchhar is communicating and showing signs of recovery, although the embassy has not provided a detailed medical diagnosis or a timeline for his discharge.
Machchhar has received public recognition in India following the incident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised his actions, while the Gujarat government announced that he would receive the Visisht Gujarat Garima Award.
The latest embassy update provides the first public indication of Machchhar’s condition since he was injured, with the envoy saying the pilot was able to speak, smile and laugh as he continued his recovery.