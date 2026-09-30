Russia Warns NATO Of Nuclear Response If Kaliningrad Isolated

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
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Russia warned NATO it could resort to nuclear weapons if Kaliningrad is isolated, according to a Reuters report. NATO rejected the threat, called for an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine, and said its activities do not pose a risk to Russia.

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Summary of this article

  • Russia said it could use nuclear weapons if NATO tried to isolate Kaliningrad

  • A non-paper sent to NATO called the alliance’s course dangerous and reckless

  • The document warned of possible strikes on decision-making centres in member states

Russia warned NATO it would be ready to resort to nuclear weapons if the alliance tried to isolate Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea.

In a non-paper sent to NATO, according to Reuters, Moscow described the alliance’s course as “dangerous and reckless” and said it carried “high risks of the outbreak of a direct armed conflict”. The document also raised the possibility “of Russian strikes against decision-making centres in the alliance’s member states right from the outset of the conflict”.

The text, classed as a “non-paper” — diplomatic shorthand for an informal document — said: “Russia will be ready to use the entire arsenal of forces and capabilities at its disposal, including nuclear weapons, in order to defend its territory should NATO countries undertake any attempt aimed at isolating the Kaliningrad Region from the rest of the country”. NATO spokesperson Allison Hart confirmed the alliance had received the non-paper but did not disclose its contents.

Embassies Escalate Tensions

Russian embassies in at least three European countries have, over the past three days, issued statements accusing NATO of fuelling tensions through military exercises and scenarios involving Kaliningrad, Reuters reported. Moscow dismissed Western claims that it threatens Europe.

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The embassy statements said Russia had no plan to attack NATO members. They warned that any move against Kaliningrad would meet the strongest possible response. The exclave is a heavily militarised Russian territory between Poland and Lithuania.

NATO Rejects Threat

NATO spokesperson Allison Hart confirmed that Russia had sent a non-paper to the alliance, but did not disclose its contents. “We have sent a response, noting that NATO is a defensive Alliance and none of our activities or exercises pose a risk to any part of Russia. We strongly denounce the threat of force, including any irresponsible nuclear rhetoric. We call on Russia to end its unprovoked war in Ukraine,” she said.

A senior European defence official said: “[This is the] first time since the Cold War that Russia is threatening us like this. So this is serious.”

A NATO diplomat said: “I would say that the Russian letter is only another Russian attempt to intimidate Europeans, and that the response by NATO is firm and responsible. [It] reaffirms that we will not be dissuaded from supporting Ukraine.”

Wider Security Context

The warnings underline a sharp deterioration in Russia’s ties with European countries, which accuse Moscow of waging a “hybrid war” on the continent through sabotage and arson.

Russia denies the accusations and rejects repeated claims from Western politicians that it is preparing to attack a NATO country.

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