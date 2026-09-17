US Threatens Russia’s Oil Buyers, But Carves Out Nuclear Exceptions For Itself

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Sidharth Singh
Published at:

The US legislation targeting Russia allows tariffs of up to 100% on major buyers of Russian energy, including India and China, while exempting certain US-Russia nuclear cooperation and low-enriched uranium imports.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi With Russian President Vladimir Putin
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Summary of this article

  • The Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act authorises tariffs of up to 100% on countries covered by its Russian oil and gas provisions.

  • India and China are central to the measure’s potential impact because of their purchases of Russian energy

  • The legislation separately exempts activities conducted under US-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreements and certain imports of low-enriched uranium for nuclear reactors

The Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 targets Russia's energy sector, financial institutions and sanctions-evasion networks, while allowing President Donald Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100% on goods from countries that continue buying large volumes of Russian crude oil or natural gas.

At the same time, the legislation explicitly exempts certain nuclear-related activities between the United States and Russia, including civilian nuclear cooperation covered by bilateral agreements and specified imports of low-enriched uranium for nuclear reactors.

The bill's uranium provisions require the US president to implement restrictions on imports of uranium from Russia, including uranium supplied by Rosatom and its subsidiaries. But the exemptions mean the sanctions title would not apply to activities conducted under US-Russia civilian nuclear cooperation agreements or to certain low-enriched uranium imports covered by existing US law.

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India, China In Crosshairs

The bill gives the US president authority to raise tariffs on goods from the five largest importers of Russian crude oil or natural gas, as well as countries among the top five facilitating Russian oil sanctions evasion. The rate can go up to 100%.

India and China are central to that provision. Congressional debate identified China as the largest purchaser of Russian energy, while the legislation has been repeatedly linked to both countries because of their purchases of Russian oil.

India imported about 2.08 million barrels per day of Russian crude in August, accounting for roughly 45% of its total crude imports, according to Kpler data cited by Outlook. Any sharp reduction in those supplies could raise procurement and freight costs as Indian refiners turn to alternative sources.

New Delhi has said it is monitoring developments and remains committed to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people through diversified sourcing. The Ministry of External Affairs said the issue had been discussed at high levels with US interlocutors and that India would take necessary measures to protect its trade and economic interests.

China, meanwhile, is the largest importer of Russian energy among the countries targeted by the bill's tariff mechanism, according to remarks made during Senate debate. US lawmakers have framed the measure as a way to reduce the revenue Moscow receives from oil and gas sales.

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Nuclear Exception

The nuclear provisions stand alongside much broader measures against Russia. The bill targets Russian officials, oligarchs, banks, the shadow fleet and entities supporting Moscow's war effort, while also imposing higher duties on Russian goods.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee said the legislation was designed to hold major purchasers of Russian oil and gas accountable for supporting Russia's war in Ukraine. It also limits the tariff mechanism to the five largest importers of Russian crude or gas and the top five countries involved in sanctions evasion.

The legislation therefore puts pressure on countries such as India and China over Russian energy purchases while preserving specific exceptions for US nuclear cooperation with Moscow and some Russian nuclear material entering the US. The House has passed the measure, and it now awaits Trump's signature.

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