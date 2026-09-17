Why US Intel Fears China Could Access F-35 Tech Through Saudi Arabia

US intelligence officials have raised concerns that China could gain access to sensitive F-35 technology through Saudi Arabia.
The concerns reportedly centre on Chinese military access to Saudi facilities and the use of Chinese technology in telecommunications and defence infrastructure.
The proposed US deal with Saudi Arabia covers 48 F-35 fighter jets and a spare engine, with an estimated value of $24 billion.
US intelligence officials have raised concerns that China could gain access to sensitive F-35 fighter jet technology through Saudi Arabia if Washington proceeds with a proposed $24-billion sale of the advanced aircraft, according to a New York Times report.
The warning comes as the proposed sale moves closer to approval, while Saudi Arabia maintains growing military, security and technology ties with Beijing. US intelligence analysts have reportedly warned that China could attempt to obtain F-35 technology through espionage in Saudi Arabia or through its cooperation with the kingdom, according to a report by New York Times.
Why Is The US Worried About China Accessing F-35 Technology?
A Pentagon Defense Intelligence Agency report circulated among US government agencies and congressional offices reportedly examines whether Saudi Arabia can provide sufficiently secure facilities for F-35 technology.
The report raises concerns about Chinese military access to Saudi bases and the kingdom's use of Chinese technology in its telecommunications infrastructure. US officials are particularly concerned about protecting the F-35's advanced radar and surveillance systems.
The intelligence assessment reportedly asks whether Saudi Arabia would restrict contact between Chinese military and intelligence personnel and sites housing F-35-related technology.
It also questions whether Riyadh would remove equipment made by Chinese technology companies Huawei and ZTE from telecommunications, router and defence infrastructure connected to the aircraft programme.
The concern is not entirely new. Similar US intelligence concerns emerged in 2020 when Washington considered selling F-35s to the United Arab Emirates as Abu Dhabi's military and technology ties with Beijing deepened. That proposed sale was subsequently halted.
What Is The Status Of The Saudi F-35 Deal?
US President Donald Trump announced the Saudi F-35 sale in November, and the proposed deal has since moved further through the US approval process.
The State Department reportedly sent a package covering 48 F-35 jets and a spare engine to two congressional committees in June for informal approval. The proposed sale is valued at around $24 billion.
Saudi Arabia has long sought the F-35, one of the world's most advanced fighter aircraft. But Riyadh's expanding defence relationship with China has complicated Washington's efforts to safeguard sensitive US technology.
Saudi Arabia has purchased Chinese ballistic missiles and has also deepened cooperation with Beijing on telecommunications and other technology. A 2025 letter from US lawmakers similarly cited concerns that Chinese involvement in Saudi defence and digital infrastructure could expose sensitive F-35 information.
The latest intelligence warning therefore puts a security question at the centre of the proposed sale: how can Washington supply one of its most sensitive weapons systems while ensuring that its technology remains protected from a major US rival?