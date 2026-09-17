Australia Restricts Most International Students From Bringing Family Members In Major Visa Overhaul

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said the changes were meant to reduce net overseas migration, strengthen visa compliance and align the migration system with Australia’s economic needs. The government said net overseas migration had fallen 47 per cent from its post-pandemic peak to 292,000. It is targeting 245,000 in the current financial year and 225,000 in 2027-28. The official media release said the reforms would give Australia more control over “who arrives, who stays and who leaves.”