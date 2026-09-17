Australia Restricts Most International Students From Bringing Family Members In Major Visa Overhaul

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke announced new visa curbs restricting most future international students from bringing dependents, such as spouses and children, to Australia.
The policy targets reducing net overseas migration from 292,000 to 245,000 in the current financial year, with exemptions expected for PhD scholars and select regional nationals.
Canberra is cracking down on visa hopping by requiring students switching courses to apply for new visas and disallowing shifts to lower qualifications.
Australia will bar most overseas students from bringing family. The federal government unveiled the restrictions on Thursday as part of a wider immigration overhaul. Canberra aims to slash net overseas arrivals while enforcing stricter visa compliance.
Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said the changes were meant to reduce net overseas migration, strengthen visa compliance and align the migration system with Australia’s economic needs. The government said net overseas migration had fallen 47 per cent from its post-pandemic peak to 292,000. It is targeting 245,000 in the current financial year and 225,000 in 2027-28. The official media release said the reforms would give Australia more control over “who arrives, who stays and who leaves.”
Family Visa Restrictions
The new limits cover secondary applicants on most student visas. That category includes family members such as spouses and children. Burke said the changes would not split up families already living in Australia. “We’re not going to be breaking up families onshore,” he said.
The restrictions are expected to apply to future applicants. Existing arrangements for students and family members already in Australia are not expected to change. The government is also expected to exempt students enrolled in PhD programmes and nationals of South-East Asian and Pacific countries, though the detailed rules for those exemptions have not yet appeared in the official media release.
Visa Hopping Crackdown
The overhaul takes aim at “visa hopping”. Foreign scholars can no longer switch academic programs simply to prolong their stay or step down to lesser qualifications. Anyone seeking to switch study tracks must submit a fresh permit application, a step intended to reinforce the credibility of the student immigration framework.
Burke described the rule in blunt terms. “You can [only] go up the qualification scale,” he said. The government also plans tougher compliance action against people who remain in Australia without valid visas.
Working Holiday Changes
The reform package extends beyond student visas. It also changes the Working Holiday Maker programme.
Australia will introduce a ballot system for second- and third-year working holiday visas in countries where demand is high. Applicants will also have to meet a regional work requirement.
Officials target a three-month processing turnaround. The federal administration stated that Working Holiday Maker submissions should clear within that window. Tourist entries will also carry a No Further Stay clause, preventing travellers from turning temporary visits into prolonged stays.
Sector Pushback
Universities and international education groups have criticised the family-member restrictions. Their concerns reflect the size of the sector.
Education is Australia's fourth-largest export. The sector injects roughly A$55bn into the national economy each year. Industry representatives said tighter visa rules could deter foreign applicants, particularly South Asian scholars who rely on partner earnings during their studies.
Universities Australia chief executive Luke Sheehy said Australia should compete for international students and the skills, investment and ideas they bring. The Group of Eight universities warned that political parties were in a “race to the bottom” that could hurt the international education sector. Regional institutions also flagged local risks. Chris Moran, chair of the Regional Universities Network, said regional communities could face direct effects if international student numbers fall.
Government Defends Package
Burke rejected the idea that the package was a short-term political response to recent pressure over immigration. He said the measures had been under consideration for a long time.
Policy priorities will target specific labour needs. The framework directs recruitment toward healthcare, construction, education, law enforcement, defence, resources, agriculture, aquaculture and fishing. Authorities will also overhaul the points test for skilled migrants, alter application processing queues and tighten measures against people who overstay their visas.
Burke defended the broader direction of the changes while backing migration in principle. “Almost everyone who comes to Australia is a good guest in our country. These reforms are to ensure that our migration system can be better targeted to the current needs of Australia,” he said.