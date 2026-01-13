Australia Places India In ‘Highest-Risk’ Category For Student Visas

Australia has placed India in its “highest-risk” category for student visa applications, a move that is expected to tighten scrutiny of Indian students seeking to study in the country.
Under the revised immigration risk framework, applications from India will face more rigorous checks, including closer assessment of financial capacity, academic intent and compliance history. The classification reflects concerns raised by Australian authorities about rising numbers of non-genuine student applications and visa misuse.
The decision is part of a broader overhaul of Australia’s international education and migration system, aimed at curbing exploitation of student visas as a pathway to low-skilled work and permanent migration. Officials have stressed that the policy is not intended to discourage genuine students but to protect the integrity of the education sector.
India remains one of Australia’s largest sources of international students, contributing significantly to universities and the broader economy. Education stakeholders have warned that stricter visa settings could impact enrolments and bilateral education ties if not carefully implemented.
Australian officials said the risk ratings are subject to regular review and may change based on application quality and compliance trends. Indian authorities and student groups have yet to issue a formal response to the decision.