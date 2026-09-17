Raphinha Stars As Barcelona Thrash Racing 7-2 At Spotify Camp Nou

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 17 September 2026 2:40 pm

Barcelona extended their perfect start to the 2026-27 LaLiga season with a commanding 7-2 victory over Racing de Santander at Spotify Camp Nou. João Cancelo opened the scoring inside eight minutes before Raphinha converted a penalty in the 25th minute. Racing briefly responded through Maguette Gueye, but an Asier Villalibre own goal restored Barcelona’s two-goal advantage. Raphinha then struck again just before half-time to complete a dominant first period. The Brazilian completed his hat-trick from another penalty in the 67th minute after Yassir Zabiri had briefly reduced the deficit for Racing. Gabriel Jesus added Barcelona’s sixth in the 79th minute before Lamine Yamal completed the rout late on. The victory kept Hansi Flick’s side perfect in six league matches and extended their lead at the summit.