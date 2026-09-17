Raphinha Stars As Barcelona Thrash Racing 7-2 At Spotify Camp Nou

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Barcelona extended their perfect start to the 2026-27 LaLiga season with a commanding 7-2 victory over Racing de Santander at Spotify Camp Nou. João Cancelo opened the scoring inside eight minutes before Raphinha converted a penalty in the 25th minute. Racing briefly responded through Maguette Gueye, but an Asier Villalibre own goal restored Barcelona’s two-goal advantage. Raphinha then struck again just before half-time to complete a dominant first period. The Brazilian completed his hat-trick from another penalty in the 67th minute after Yassir Zabiri had briefly reduced the deficit for Racing. Gabriel Jesus added Barcelona’s sixth in the 79th minute before Lamine Yamal completed the rout late on. The victory kept Hansi Flick’s side perfect in six league matches and extended their lead at the summit.

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Barcelona Vs Racing De Santander La liga soccer highlights-Lamine Yamal
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring his side's seventh goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Racing de Santander in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Barcelona Vs Racing De Santander La liga soccer highlights-Karim Adeyemi
Barcelona's Karim Adeyemi drives the ball past Racing's Manu Hernando, left, during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Racing de Santander in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Barcelona Vs Racing De Santander La liga soccer highlights-Barcelonas Gabriel Jesus
Barcelona's Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring his side's sixth goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Racing de Santander in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Barcelona Vs Racing De Santander La liga soccer highlights-Barcelonas Raphinha
Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates with Gavi, right, after scoring his side's fifth goal from the penalty spot during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Racing de Santander in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Barcelona Vs Racing De Santander La liga soccer highlights-Raphinha
Barcelona's Raphinha scores his side's fifth goal from the penalty spot during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Racing de Santander in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Barcelona Vs Racing De Santander La liga soccer highlights-Joao Cancelo
Barcelona's Joao Cancelo celebrates with Raphinha, right, after scoring his side's third goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Racing de Santander in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Barcelona Vs Racing De Santander La liga soccer highlights-Lamine Yamal
Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates with Lamine Yamal after scoring his side's second goal from the penalty spot during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Racing de Santander in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Barcelona Vs Racing De Santander La liga soccer highlights-Raphinha
Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates after scoring his side's second goal from the penalty spot during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Racing de Santander in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Barcelona Vs Racing De Santander La liga soccer highlights-Inigo Sainz-Maza
Racing's Inigo Sainz-Maza holds on to the shorts of Barcelona's Lamine Yamal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Racing de Santander in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Barcelona Vs Racing De Santander La liga soccer highlights-Joao Cancelo
Barcelona's Joao Cancelo celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Racing de Santander in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
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Barcelona Vs Racing De Santander La liga soccer highlights-Joao Cancelo
Barcelona's Joao Cancelo, center, celebrates with Rodrigo and Raphinha, right, after scoring the opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Racing de Santander in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

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